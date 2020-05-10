1 hour ago - World

Coronavirus threatens global remittances

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic could cause remittance payments around the world to drop by 20%, the sharpest decline in history — threatening the livelihoods of the families who rely on them, the World Bank projects.

Why it matters: Families across the globe are depending on remittances more than ever as the coronavirus crisis batters local economies. Without them, millions will struggle to pay for basic needs, such as housing, health care and education.

Zoom in: Mexico was the third-largest recipient of remittances in 2018 and the largest recipient of money from the U.S., The New York Times writes.

  • Remittances account for just 3% of Mexico's GDP, but they are an "enormous boon to some of the country's poorest communities," The Washington Post writes.
  • In the state of Michoacán, remittances make up more than 11% of the local economy.
  • Nearly 1.65 million households across Mexico receive money from abroad, per the Post.
  • Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador in April urged Mexicans abroad to continue to send remittance payments.
  • Zoom out: In the most remittance-dependent countries, like Nepal or Haiti, they account for roughly one-third of GDP.

The big picture: The United Nations says remittance payments are actually three times more important than international aid since the money goes directly into the hands of people who need it most.

The state of play: Remittances in 2019 totaled $554 billion, and the World Bank expects the number to drop to $445 billion in 2020.

  • Remittances as a share of a country’s GDP tend to be the largest in poor countries, small-island developing nations and those experiencing armed conflict.
  • And even in countries with a strong GDP, remittance payments can act as a lifeline for some of its poorer or more rural communities.

What they’re saying: The World Bank recommends countries develop long- and short-term plans to support families that rely on the payment by increasing access to health care, housing and education.

  • Governments should aid families who rely on remittances with cash payments to cover daily expenses as well as develop more secure ways to transfer remittance payments, the World Bank says.

The bottom line: Historically, remittance payments have dropped in a handful of countries at a time. “This time, however, the pandemic has affected all countries, and the economic fallout is likely to vary,” the World Bank writes.

Go deeper: Remittances are an invisible $500 billion aid juggernaut

Go deeper

Obama rips Trump's coronavirus response as "absolute chaotic disaster"

Photo: Zahim Mohd/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Former President Barack Obama called President Trump's handling of the coronavirus pandemic an "absolute chaotic disaster," according to a leaked web call with former members of his administration first obtained by Yahoo News.

Why it matters: Obama has rarely criticized his successor since leaving office in 2017, though he has been ramping up his virus-related social media as the death toll in the U.S. continues to increase. Last month, Obama tweeted that the country is still waiting for a "coherent national plan" to manage the virus.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Top Trump health officials in quarantine after coronavirus exposure

CDC director Robert Redfield and National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci attend a White House coronavirus briefing. Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Anthony Fauci has begun a "modified quarantine" after making a "low risk" contact with a White House staffer who tested positive for the novel coronavirus, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director told CNN and the New York Times Saturday.

Driving the news: CDC director Robert Redfield and Food and Drug Administration Commissioner Stephen Hahn are in self-quarantine after a similar COVID-19 exposure, officials confirmed earlier Saturday. Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller and President Trump's valet tested positive for the virus this week.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 4,041,520 — Total deaths: 279,693 — Total recoveries — 1,3831,527Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 1,309,541 — Total deaths: 78,794 — Total recoveries — 212,534 — Total tested: 8,709,630Map.
  3. Public health: FDA authorizes emergency use for first antigen test Children living under coronavirus lockdowns struggle with anxiety — Doctors urgently study COVID-19 in kids.
  4. Trump administration: Anthony Fauci and FDA and CDC chiefs take self-quarantine measures after possible virus exposureTrump says he's "in no rush" to pass new stimulus package.
  5. World: U.K. on the brink of deepest recession in three centuriesSouth Korea fears second waveHow the coronavirus could throw global progress in reverse.
  6. Education: How some childcare centers could reopen — Schools struggle to afford meals for low-income children — College students consider a coronavirus gap year.
  7. Religion: Court blocks Kentucky governor's ban on mass church gatherings.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

