58 mins ago - Health

First confirmed coronavirus reinfection reported in Hong Kong

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Researchers in Hong Kong say they've confirmed a case of coronavirus reinfection for the first time, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: A confirmed reinfection would mean that immunity to the virus can be short-lived. As a result, we shouldn't expect any sort of back-to-work magic bullet from any potential source or indicator of immunity — whether that's antibody testing, the use of blood plasma as a treatment, or perhaps even a vaccine.

  • At the same time, researchers do not know how big of a problem reinfection is likely to be — how common it is, who's most susceptible to it, or whether reinfections are any more or less dangerous than initial infections.
  • They had already suspected it could occur, but hadn't confirmed it with thorough testing until now.
  • A young, healthy patient contracted the virus for a second time roughly four months after recovering from it. The patient experienced only moderate symptoms the first time, and no symptoms the second time.

The bottom line: All of the public health and public policy responses to the virus depend on our scientific understanding of how it works — and we're still figuring that part out.

Go deeper

Axios
Updated Aug 23, 2020 - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The COVID Tracking Project; Note: Does not include probable deaths from New York City; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

President Trump will hold a news conference on Sunday at 6 p.m. to announce a "major therapeutic breakthrough" on COVID-19 White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tweeted, without elaborating further.

The big picture: McEnany's announcement Saturday came hours after Trump baselessly accused the Food and Drug Administration — which he likened to the "deep state, or whoever" — of making it harder for drug companies to distribute coronavirus treatments and vaccines.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Rashaan Ayesh
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

FDA announces emergency authorization of plasma treatment for COVID-19

Photo: Anna Moneymaker-Pool/Getty Images

The FDA announced Sunday it will grant an emergency use authorization (EUA) of convalescent plasma as a treatment for the coronavirus, one day after President Trump accused the agency of slow-walking the development of vaccines and therapeutics to hurt him politically.

The state of play: The authorization for plasma, which is safe but not yet proven to work on COVID-19, had been on hold after federal health officials intervened with the FDA last week and argued that the current data on the effectiveness of the treatment was too weak, the New York Times reported.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 11 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Expand chart
Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced Monday New Zealand's coronavirus restrictions will remain in place until at least next week, when wearing face masks will become mandatory on public transport.

Zoom in: NZ is grappling with a growing cluster of COVID-19 infections nearly two weeks after the virus returned to the country. Ardern said the restrictions that have seen schools and in-person business close in NZ's most populous city, Auckland, and other lesser implemented elsewhere would be extended to 11.59pm next Sunday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow