U.K. on brink of deepest recession in three centuries

The Bank of England, London. Photo: Matt Dunham/AP

The United Kingdom is on track to enter its deepest annual recession in three centuries, the Bank of England forecast this week in its monetary policy report, the Financial Times writes.

The big picture: In March, the global market began seeing economic effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak morphing into a depression unlike any the world has seen in generations.

Details: The central bank sees an almost 30% drop in output in the first half of 2020, "the fastest and deepest recession since the 'great frost' in 1709," FT reports.

  • The U.K. unemployment rate is likely to reach 9% next year, the central bank forecasts, even as the government pays workers 80% of their salaries to make up for lost wages due to stay-at-home orders.
  • Near-term investments are expected to fall sharply in response to the pandemic, the bank forecasts — which will "permanently reduce" the productive capacity of the economy if not recovered after the outbreak ends.

10 mins ago - Health

Scoop: Israeli security cabinet held secret meeting on unusual Iranian cyberattack

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu (C-R) attends the weekly cabinet meeting. Photo: Sebastian Scheiner/Getty Images

The Israeli security cabinet held a top secret meeting on Thursday to discuss a highly unusual Iranian cyberattack against Israeli civilian water infrastructure that took place two weeks ago, Israeli officials tell me.

Why it matters: The Iranian cyberattack didn't cause much damage, but Israeli officials say the government sees the attack as a major escalation by the Iranians, and the crossing of a red line due to the fact that the target was civilian water facilities.

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 3,991,010 — Total deaths: 276,815 — Total recoveries — 1,346,319Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 2 p.m. ET: 1,297,549 — Total deaths: 77,744 — Total recoveries — 198,993 — Total tested: 8,408,788Map.
  3. Public health: FDA authorizes emergency use for first antigen test Children living under coronavirus lockdowns struggle with anxiety — Doctors urgently study COVID-19 in kids.
  4. Trump admin: FDA chief self-quarantinesTrump says he's "in no rush" to pass new stimulus package — Emails obtained by AP contradict White House on CDC reopening guidance.
  5. World: U.K. on the brink of deepest recession in three centuriesSouth Korea fears second waveHow the coronavirus could throw global progress in reverse.
  6. Religion: Court blocks Kentucky governor's ban on mass church gatherings.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

