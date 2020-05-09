U.K. on brink of deepest recession in three centuries

The United Kingdom is on track to enter its deepest annual recession in three centuries, the Bank of England forecast this week in its monetary policy report, the Financial Times writes.

The big picture: In March, the global market began seeing economic effects of the novel coronavirus outbreak morphing into a depression unlike any the world has seen in generations.

America's unemployment rate is now at its highest since the Great Depression, and it's likely a major underestimate.

Details: The central bank sees an almost 30% drop in output in the first half of 2020, "the fastest and deepest recession since the 'great frost' in 1709," FT reports.

The U.K. unemployment rate is likely to reach 9% next year, the central bank forecasts, even as the government pays workers 80% of their salaries to make up for lost wages due to stay-at-home orders.

Near-term investments are expected to fall sharply in response to the pandemic, the bank forecasts — which will "permanently reduce" the productive capacity of the economy if not recovered after the outbreak ends.

