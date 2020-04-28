56 mins ago - Economy & Business

The federal government's coronavirus response risks spiking inflation

Dion Rabouin
Data: St. Louis Fed; Chart: Axios Visuals

The combination of the Fed's seemingly limitless monetary policy and the open floodgates fiscal response from the White House and Congress has investors worrying about inflation again.

Why it matters: Inflation not only increases the cost of goods and services, but it could force the Fed to raise interest rates before the economy has recovered, depressing growth as the U.S. starts to emerge from the coronavirus-induced recession.

  • The pandemic is currently choking off growth and inflation, but once nationwide lockdown orders are removed, the unprecedented action could spark inflation levels not seen in a generation.

Flashback: Many feared inflation would flare up when the Fed unveiled quantitative easing to battle the global financial crisis in 2008, and it never happened.

  • That may have provided policymakers a bit of false confidence, warns David Kelly, chief global strategist at JPMorgan Asset Management, and could "give us another opportunity to ignite the inflation bomb."

Reality check: Following the 2008 recession, the U.S. money supply stayed muted as banks hoarded capital and refused loans to riskier borrowers despite piles of money from the Fed.

  • Then the Dodd-Frank Act passed, increasing bank capital requirements.
  • That was followed by spiking income inequality and Congress enacting various fiscal austerity measures.
  • Those all "acted as a brake on the demand for goods and services and diverted income towards the purchase of financial assets," Kelly says in a note to clients.

The intrigue: That was the exception, writes Michael Ashton, research director and portfolio manager at Real Asset Strategies. This recession follows the rule.

  • There is no current banking crisis, so the Fed’s "massive balance sheet expansion, coupled with a relaxing of capital rules (e.g. see here, here and here), has immediately produced a huge spike in transactional money growth," he says.
  • "M2 has grown at a 88% annualized rate over the last month, 34% annualized over the last 13 weeks, and 14.8% annualized over the last 52 weeks."

What it means: M2 is a measure of the U.S. money supply that includes cash, checking deposits, savings deposits, money market securities, mutual funds and things like certificates of deposit.

  • It is a closely watched inflation indicator.

Why you'll hear about this again: The year-over-year M2 growth rate through April 13 is 10 times what it was at this stage in both 2018 and 2019, according to an Axios analysis of Fed data. It's also higher than it ever reached during the financial crisis.

  • Ashton finds that the growth in the money supply has broken the record from 1976. "And they're just getting started."

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Nigeria and Bangladesh joined several European countries and U.S. states in beginning to reopen parts of their economies Tuesday as global cases topped 3 million.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed over 211,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. Almost 895,000 people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 988,000 from nearly 5.6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 229,000).

Felix Salmon

Small farmers face "absolute disaster" from coronavirus

Chef and author Dan Barber tells "Axios on HBO" that the economic fallout from the coronavirus will be an "absolute disaster" for small farmers: "It is the tsunami. It's coming."

Why it matters: Barber has been surveying local farmers in New York's Hudson Valley, where he works, and 90% of them anticipate they will go out of business if restaurants are forced to operate at 50% capacity during the height of harvest season this summer.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The novel coronavirus has killed more than 56,200 people in the U.S., accounting for about a quarter of the world's death toll, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Several state and city authorities are easing coronavirus restrictions, but the pandemic is a long way from over, and its impact on our daily lives, information ecosystem, politics, cities and health care will last even longer.

