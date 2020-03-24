Coronavirus' growing emotional toll
The response to the coronavirus outbreak is increasingly taxing Americans' mental and emotional health, according to the second installment of our Axios-Ipsos Coronavirus Index.
By the numbers: Last week, just 29% of the people we surveyed said their emotional well-being had gotten worse lately. This week, that's up to 43% — compared with a much more modest increase in the number of people who said their physical health has deteriorated.
Between the lines: This change was particularly evident among people who said they've had to start working from home, and our survey showed a sharp uptick in the number of Americans who have started undertaking various social-distancing measures.
- 74% said they had canceled or skipped large gatherings — that number was below 50% a week ago.
- 25% said they've gone out to eat in the past week, down from 56%.