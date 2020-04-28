2 hours ago - Axios Events

Common Sense Media CEO: Coronavirus puts education equity "at extreme risk"

Fadel Allassan

The coronavirus pandemic is exacerbating pre-existing problems with education equity in the United States, Common Sense Media CEO Jim Steyer said at an Axios event Tuesday.

Why it matters: A survey by Common Sense Media, an educational non-profit, found that black and Hispanic teens were more likely than white teens to say they were worried about falling behind in their studies as a result of in-person classes being canceled.

  • There is an additional online learning gap that has become even more obvious during the coronavirus, as 12 million children do not have at-home connectivity, Steyer said.

Yes, but: Steyer said that the coronavirus crisis also presents an opportunity to close that digital divide, noting that there are three ways he believes the U.S. can make "major strides" in confronting the issue: providing devices for all kids, increasing connectivity in their homes and ensuring they have access to high quality content.

The big picture: Steyer said he doesn't think a full virtual experience will ever replace classroom teaching, noting the importance of in-person relationships, but argued that "we're never going to go back to the same form of education that we had before the epidemic."

  • "I think we're going to see a blend of certain kinds of distance learning and online learning within class experiences," he said.

Watch: Navigating the challenges of remote learning

Axios Events.

Axios hosts a live, virtual event on how education leaders, policymakers and parents are navigating the challenges of remote learning and ensuring kids are ready for the next school year, featuring Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, Common Sense Media CEO Jim Steyer and Coursera CEO Jeff Maggioncalda.

Jonathan Swan

Scoop: McConnell says he won't support infrastructure in coronavirus bill

McConnell at an April 21 press conference. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell panned the idea of using a coronavirus stimulus bill to fund major infrastructure investment in a conference call today with Republican senators.

Why it matters: President Trump has been floating the idea — and McConnell is moving early to crush it and more generally, encouraging Republican senators to buck the president's freewheeling spending ideas.

U.S. coronavirus updates: Confirmed cases surge past 1 million

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

More than 1 million people in the U.S. have tested positive for the coronavirus, accounting for about a third of the world's total confirmed cases, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Several state and city authorities are easing coronavirus restrictions, but the pandemic is a long way from over. Its impact on our daily lives, information ecosystem, politics, cities and health care will last long after the expiration of stay-at-home orders.

