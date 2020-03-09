Coronavirus pushes TED conference back to July
Photo: Glenn Chapman/AFP via Getty Images.
This year's TED conference is being rescheduled to July, organizers told Axios, marking the latest incident of coronavirus derailing a tech event.
Why it matters: Postponing the conference, originally slated to take place in Vancouver next month, denies major players in tech and business a chance to assemble in one place to talk big ideas just as the coronavirus crisis heats up and global markets grow volatile.
Context: As Axios first reported, TED last week told attendees it would either move the conference to July or go virtual. Organizers said they were going with the first option after a large number of attendees told them TED should be an in-person event.
What's next: The conference will now run from July 26 to 30.
- If COVID-19 makes even those later dates impossible, the conference will switch to an online-only event.
- TED will also hold a one-day virtual session April 22.