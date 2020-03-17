Watch: Axios hosts a live virtual conversation on the coronavirus

Live from Axios headquarters, Axios and The Harris Poll host conversations on the coronavirus and pandemic preparedness.

The lineup:

Coronavirus: What people are thinking ... Axios co-founder Jim VandeHei and media reporter Sara Fischer are joined by The Harris Poll's John Gerzema and Mark Penn to discuss the mood of the country, factors contributing to America’s state of mind, the government’s response to the coronavirus outbreak and who Americans are turning to in times of crisis.

Allen is joined by Axios health care reporter Caitlin Owens to discuss how the government is working to fight the outbreak — expanding testing, enforcing quarantines and limitations on gatherings — and to unpack the ongoing race to create a vaccine.

Join the conversation: Tell us what you want to know about the coronavirus on Twitter using #AxiosEvents.