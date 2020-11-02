Searching for smart, safe news you can TRUST?

Everyone running for re-election has failed on coronavirus stimulus

Dan Primack, author of Pro Rata

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

With less than 24 hours until Election Day, there's one truth that applies to every federal elected official running for re-election, from President Trump to the furthest backbencher in Congress: They failed to produce the economic stimulus that almost everyone agrees is needed, including a second wave of PPP loans.

Why it matters: Coronavirus infections and hospitalizations are rising, including in areas that weren't hard hit earlier. Many small businesses and nonprofits have failed since negotiations began in earnest just before Labor Day, and more will fail as politicians sort through the election debris. This didn't need to happen.

Meanwhile, there is new scrutiny on certain businesses that received the first round of PPP loans, as first alerted to to me via an email from K&L Gates' Rick Giovannelli and Mary Burke Baker.

  • Borrowers of $2 million or more soon will be asked by the SBA to complete a new form that is expected to ask about private equity/venture capital ownership, plus information about quarterly revenue and specific COVID business impacts.
  • In other words, SBA is interested not only in business conditions at the time of PPP application, but also at what happened after loans were disbursed — including such possible events as dividends and debt prepayment.
  • Plus, SBA may ask whether a company had employees or owners with annual comp of $250,000 or more. Per Giovannelli: "This question is not supported by the CARES Act... and may be be based on some sort of assumption that a borrower who could afford to pay such highly compensated personnel such amounts may not have 'needed' the loans. It could signal that forgiveness may be especially challenging for law firms and other professional service firms."

Between the lines: This raises new questions about how SBA and DOJ will determine "good faith," and also if there's potential liability issues for company owners. It also could set some new guardrails for a second round of PPP, were D.C. to get its act together, although expectations are that it would come with lower loan ceilings.

What to watch: How quickly winners are determined, both for president and for Congress, because stimulus talks won't unstick until everyone knows the new math.

Orion Rummler
18 hours ago - Health

Police break up two New York Halloween parties that drew nearly 1,000 people

Revelers in the East Village on Oct. 31. Photo: Michael Nagle/Xinhua via Getty Images

New York City authorities broke up two warehouse Halloween parties over the weekend and charged 28 people over the events — including for violating health codes, the New York Times reports.

Why it matters: Although New York coronavirus cases are still vastly below their summer and spring levels, infections are rising across the country. Earlier in October, the state reported the most coronavirus cases since May.

Rebecca Falconer
9 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Trump suggests he may fire Fauci if re-elected president

Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, and President Donald Trump during a March briefing on the coronavirus pandemic in Washington, D.C. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

President Trump responded early Monday to chants from the crowd at his Florida, campaign rally to fire NIAID director Anthony Fauci by saying, "Don’t tell anybody but let me wait until a little bit after the election."

Why it matters: Trump's remarks at the Opa-locka rally come less than 48 hours before polls close and a day after the White House slammed Fauci for telling the Washington Post the U.S. "could not possibly be positioned more poorly" in responding to the coronavirus pandemic.

Axios
Updated 2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump suggests he may fire Fauci if re-elected president — Trump COVID adviser Scott Atlas apologizes for appearing on Russian state television.
  2. Health: Contact tracing efforts are falling apart18 states set single-day COVID case records last week.
  3. Business: The unemployment crisis hiding in plain sight The pandemic has the upper hand against oil's recovery.
  4. World: Restrictions grow across Europe.
  5. Sports: Third COVID wave drives even more uncertainty.
