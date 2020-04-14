1 hour ago - Science

Waiting on a photo of a black hole

Miriam Kramer

The black hole in the center of M87. Photo: Event Horizon Telescope collaboration, et al.

An international collaboration that produced the first-ever photo of a black hole last year has been upended by the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The Event Horizon Telescope collaboration is expected to one day capture a clear photo of the black hole at the center of the Milky Way — revealing exactly what's going on in the heart of our own galaxy.

Details: The EHT uses a network of powerful radio telescopes around the world to take observations in tandem and piece together images of black holes.

  • Last year, the organization released its first photo of the black hole at the center of the galaxy M87, proving out Einstein's predictions about the nature of black holes.
  • Had all gone according to plan, the EHT was planning to send astronomers around the world this year to aid in observations using the telescopes and to bring others into the collaboration.
  • Travel restrictions and concerns about the virus forced the cancellation of those plans.
  • "We just could not ensure everyone's safety as they went to these different observatories and kept up their work," Shep Doeleman, the head of the collaboration, said during a press conference last week.

Yes, but: The collaboration is still planning to use the data they've already gathered to learn more about black holes.

  • By using the data collected in 2017, the EHT was able to see the jets shooting from the quasar 3C 279 in more detail than ever before.
  • The scientists behind the project also hope to mine the data for new discoveries in the coming months.

Miriam Kramer

Hubble Telescope captures a cannibalistic galaxy

Photo: ESA/Hubble & NASA, D. Leonard

The glowing arms of a spiral galaxy swirl in a new photo from the Hubble Space Telescope.

Why it matters: The galaxy — named NGC 4651 — likely grew through cannibalism, consuming at least one other, smaller galaxy to become the behemoth scientists study today.

Rashaan Ayesh

Rep. John Lewis endorses Joe Biden

Photo: Rick Diamond/Getty Images

Civil rights leader Rep. John Lewis (D-Ga.) announced Tuesday that he would endorse Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential race, per the AP.

The state of play: Lewis, who is currently battling pancreatic cancer and is one of the most influential veteran black lawmakers, told reporters that Biden is "a man of courage, a man of great conscience, a man of faith." He also urged younger black voters to remember that "the vote is the most powerful, nonviolent tool we have in society, and we must use it."

Rebecca Falconer

In photos: Food banks demand surges amid coronavirus crisis

People wait on line standing in squares 6 feet apart at a food bank in Edgewood, Washington, April 4. Photo: Karen Ducey/Getty Images

There's been an upsurge in demand for food banks across the U.S. because of the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: Feeding America, the largest network of food banks in the U.S., projects a $1.4 billion shortfall over the next six months. "School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and stay-at-home orders will disproportionately impact people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity, an increase of 46%," the nonprofit said in a statement.

