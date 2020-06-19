1 hour ago - Health

Phillies close Florida spring training facility after 5 players test positive for coronavirus

Spectrum Field, the spring training home of the Philadelphia Phillies in Clearwater, Fla. Photo: Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images

The Philadelphia Phillies announced Friday that the team would indefinitely close its Clearwater, Florida, spring training facility after five players and three staff members tested positive for the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The news, first reported by NBC Sports Philadelphia, illustrates just how challenging it will be to bring sports leagues back as some states — including Florida, the planned home for the NBA, MLS and WNBA — have seen a surge in new cases.

  • 20 players and 12 staff members are still in the process of being tested. Eight staffers tested negative.
  • The team had begun spring training in Florida when the MLB postponed the start of its season earlier this year due to the pandemic. Some players have been allowed to return to the facility over the last few weeks.

The big picture: MLB and its players' union remain locked in negotiations over how to restart the season — jeopardizing the league's return this year.

Go deeper

Kendall Baker
Jun 17, 2020 - Sports

NBA details life inside its Disney World "bubble"

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

In a document sent to players on Tuesday, the NBA provided a detailed look at what life will be like when play resumes inside the league's "bubble" at Walt Disney World in Florida next month.

Why it matters: Players will be tested for COVID-19 "regularly." When someone tests positive, they will be placed in isolation, where they will remain for at least 14 days. Once they test negative twice in a span of more than 24 hours, they can leave isolation.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Joann Muller
2 mins ago - Economy & Business

Transit cops could lead police reforms

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Urban transit agencies are rethinking how they prevent crime and maintain order following nationwide protests over racial bias and police brutality in the death of George Floyd and others.

Why it matters: Transit police — an often overlooked arm of law enforcement — are the ultimate beat cops. They're positioned as potential leaders in the effort to defuse anger and rebuild trust in cities where there's renewed interest in the concept of community policing.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 42 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 8,546,919 — Total deaths: 454,889 — Total recoveries — 4,187,219Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1 p.m. ET: 2,196,998 — Total deaths: 118,519 — Total recoveries: 599,115 — Total tested: 25,403,498Map.
  3. Politics: Arnold Schwarzenegger says anyone who politicizes mask-wearing is "an absolute moron."
  4. Business: Grocery chain Albertsons files for IPO after virus-driven boom.
  5. Sports: Phillies close Florida spring training facility after five players test positive.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow