Coronavirus leads to new giving and volunteering

The dramatic need caused by the pandemic and the accompanying economic devastation is being partially met by innovative approaches to philanthropy.

Why it matters: The COVID-19 pandemic could lead to human misery on a scale we haven't seen for decades. Smarter and more generous volunteering and giving could help prevent the worst outcome while demonstrating the unity that is desperately needed.

What's happening: According to the nonprofit Candid, nearly $10 billion in large charitable gifts around the world has so far been donated in response to the pandemic, with much of it originating in the U.S. That's far more than was given for catastrophes like Hurricane Sandy.

  • But as great as the giving has been, the need is even greater. More than 30 million Americans have filed unemployment claims, while globally, the number of starving people could double because of the pandemic.

Be smart: There will always be a limit in what even the most generous private philanthropy can do — the size of Washington's initial stimulus package was more than 200 times bigger than those large charitable gifts. But charity can make a difference at the margins, especially if ordinary people get involved helping their neighbors.

  • Mimi Aboubaker and Elle Wilson recently launched a philanthropic startup called Perfect Strangers that aims to use gig economy tech to seamlessly connect volunteers with people in need of grocery delivery and other services during the pandemic.
  • The NGO GiveDirectly, which offers money with no strings attached to those in need, has been giving out $1,000 in direct cash grants to American families who have been hard hit by COVID-19. They've reached more than 78,000 families so far, and last month the group received $3 million in funding from Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, Google.org and Flourish Ventures.
"These are trying times, and any way you can get involved and help one another is important. We're attempting to make that easier."
— Mimi Aboubaker

The bottom line: We may be politically divided, but Americans can still be counted on to give their money and time to neighbors in need.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 3,744,585 — Total deaths: 263,068 — Total recoveries — 1,238,250Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7:30 p.m. ET: 1,223,468 — Total deaths: 73,039 — Total recoveries — 189,910 — Total tested: 7,759,771Map.
  3. Public health: Children in the U.S. face "unprecedented" food insecurity amid coronavirus — An experimental wearable device detects early symptoms.
  4. Federal government: Trump and some top aides question accuracy of virus death toll, contradicting experts who believe it is too low.
  5. States: Confirmed cases in California jump 4.5% amid testing surge Cuomo says coronavirus increasing nationally even as New York has "turned the corner."
  6. Business: Insurers, small businesses prepare for war as policies fail to cover coronavirus Wendy's locations run out of burgers as meat shortages hit.
  7. World: Coronavirus layoffs hit African tech sector The U.S. is at odds with its allies over the origins of the coronavirus — Beijing has demanded praise from countries in exchange for medical supplies.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Why the coronavirus tears us apart

Far from being the unifying force other catastrophes have been, the COVID-19 pandemic is tearing a divided America — and world — further apart.

Why it matters: Thanks to preexisting political and economic divisions and tech and media bubbles that allow us to choose our own reality, we're not experiencing the same pandemic. That bodes ill for our ability to overcome this global disaster, and the ones that will follow.

Trump vetoes resolution to curb war powers against Iran

President Trump on Wednesday vetoed a war powers resolution that would have curbed his ability to direct military action against Iran without Congress' authorization.

Why it matters: The bipartisan measure came after Trump ordered a strike that killed Iranian Gen. Qasem Soleimani in January, bringing the two nations to the brink of war.

