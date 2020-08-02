Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi took the standoff on the next coronavirus stimulus package to ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

Why it matters: Enhanced unemployment insurance expired for tens of millions of Americans on July 31, while those in talks to secure the next coronavirus stimulus package have made it clear that a deal is a long way off.

What they're saying: "We have been for the $600. They have a $200 proposal, which does not meet the needs of America's working families. And it's a condescension, quite frankly, because they're saying, [they] really don't need it, they're just staying home because they make more money at $600," Pelosi told ABC.

Minutes later Mnuchin said on the same program: "We proposed a one-week extension at $600 so that while we negotiate a longer-term solution, at least all those people don't lose their money. And I'm surprised the Democrats won't agree to that. They are insistent on having this as part of a larger deal."

Where it stands: Senate Republicans proposed a plan last week that would cut weekly unemployment payments from $600 to $200, the Washington Post reports. House Democrats are in support of a $3 trillion coronavirus stimulus package they passed in May, in contrast to a $1 trillion plan from Republicans and the White House.

Go deeper: Senate adjourns without extending expiring unemployment benefits