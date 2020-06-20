35 mins ago - Health

Pediatricians are waiting for the kids to come back

The coronavirus outbreak has created a frightening, cash-strapped couple of months for pediatricians, as parents deferred vaccines and care for their kids.

Why it matters: Pediatric offices are still among the hardest hit physician specialties, and doctors are worried important care is falling by the wayside.

What they're saying: "Our patient volumes are slowly increasing, but it's certainly not anywhere close to where it used to be," said Daniel Summers, a private practice pediatrician in the northern suburbs of Boston.

By the numbers: Pediatric office visits dropped by more than 60% from March to April and were the slowest to recover of all other physician specialties going into May, according to researchers at Harvard University and health tech firm Phreesia.

  • Parents had a lot of anxiety about bringing in their kids for routine checkups and shots, knowing a health care setting could be a highly contagious spot.

Where it stands: Pediatricians have changed how they care for kids, with dwindling cash reserves.

  • Most offices pivoted immediately to virtual visits, like other specialties.
  • As they've begun to reopen, they're now better stocked on personal protective equipment, and in-person visits are often staggered. For example, wellness checks could be in the mornings, while sick visits (including potential coronavirus cases) can be reserved for afternoons.
  • Some pediatricians got federal Paycheck Protection Program loans, which has provided some financial stability since they were shut out of the initial health care bailout payments.

The bottom line: Families are still delaying care, even in acute cases — like when one child fell off a trampoline and broke an arm, but waited a day before getting it checked out, said Sara Goza, a practicing pediatrician and president of the American Academy of Pediatrics.

  • "We're missing things because kids aren't coming in," she said.

Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Novel coronavirus cases in Brazil surpassed 1 million on Friday. World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the pandemic is "accelerating" at a Friday press briefing.

The big picture: Over 150,000 new COVID-19 infections were reported to WHO on Thursday — "the most in a single day so far," he said. Nearly half of those cases were reported from the Americas, with other spikes in South Asia and the Middle East.

Rashaan Ayesh
Politics & Policy

Gen Z comes of age protesting the death of George Floyd

Generation Z is coming of political age as they join with thousands in protesting the police killing of George Floyd, and much of it is playing out online.

Why it matters: Generations that came before Gen Z went through similar awakenings. However, Gen Z is likely to continue engaging even after the protests end because of the power of smartphones and social media, per Axios’ Sara Fischer.

Caitlin Owens
Health

Reopening schools is a coronavirus wildcard

We still don’t know much about the role of children — and thus, schools and day care centers — in spreading the novel coronavirus, inserting a huge wildcard into America’s national return-to-work strategy.

Why it matters: Even as workplaces reopen with new social distancing measures in place, millions of parents will only be able to return if their children have somewhere to go. Alternatively, if schools end up being a breeding ground for new infections, the virus will easily then spread within households.

