Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Photo: Luka Dakskobler/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images
We all know, it’s getting worse.
Reality check: Here are a few things every one of us can do to stay safe and sane in coming months:
- Wear masks. Hopefully this dumb debate is ending and we can all agree masks help slow the spread.
- Avoid crowds. This, too, is a no-brainer, even if hard practically and emotionally. Listen to scientists: They're not infallible, but are motivated to help us make fact-based calculations.
- Take a not-sharing-is-caring pledge on social media and in conversation. Don't share stories, memes, random B.S. about the virus unless you can authenticate it. We can all agree misinformation is bad.
- Order food. Restaurants are getting crushed, and it's going to get so much worse when outdoor seating ends. Help keep these small businesses alive.
- Virtually visit family, friends and strangers — especially those in nursing homes, where the virus is making a tough situation intolerable for too many older Americans.