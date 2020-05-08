56 mins ago - Axios Events

Watch: The Hidden Health Crisis

Axios Visuals.

Axios hosts a live, virtual conversation on the hidden health crises that the pandemic is exacerbating, focusing on mental health and Medicaid. Speakers to be announced.

Go deeper

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 3,8889,841 — Total deaths: 271,732 — Total recoveries — 1,300,592Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 1:30 p.m. ET: 1,263,052 — Total deaths: 76,032 — Total recoveries — 195,036 — Total tested: 8,105,513Map.
  3. Business: Unemployment rate soars to 14.7% in April — Consumer borrowing plummets as Americans pull back credit card use.
  4. Trump administration: Air Force Two delayed after Pence staffer tests positive for coronavirus — Breakdowns in communication led to poor distribution of remdesivir.
  5. Public health: Minorities and low-income people are more likely to become seriously ill if infected — The debate over infecting volunteers to test vaccines.
  6. 🎧 Podcast: U.S. Postal Service in crisis
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 45 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Air Force Two delayed after Pence staffer tests positive for coronavirus

Photo: Saul Loeb/AFP/Getty Images

DES MOINES — A second member of Vice President Pence’s staff tested positive for the coronavirus Friday, a day after a valet to President Trump did the same.

Why it matters: At a time when Trump is encouraging a brisk approach to reopening the economy, the results are a reminder that the virus remains widespread.  

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Self-driving car folly seems more realistic after coronavirus

Illustration: Eniola Odetunde/Axios

Self-driving cars are the kind of speculative, cash-gobbling experiment that typically gets axed at a time like this. But if anything, this pandemic has shown the demand for autonomous vehicles could be larger than expected.

Why it matters: People are re-examining their personal transportation options to maximize social distancing while discovering they can get almost anything they need delivered quickly to their home — two trends that could radically change the future of transportation.

Go deeper (2 min. read)Arrow1 hour ago - Economy & Business