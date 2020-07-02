19 mins ago - Health

5 states saw 27% spike in heart-related deaths in first 3 months of coronavirus pandemic

Photo: Getty Images

The U.S. has seen far more deaths from heart disease during the coronavirus pandemic when compared to historical averages, according to a Washington Post analysis of federal data.

By the numbers: Five states hit the hardest in the pandemic's early days — Illinois, Massachusetts, Michigan, New Jersey and New York — saw 8,300 more deaths from heart problems during March, April and May than usual, marking a 27% jump.

  • Those states had a combined 75,000 "excess deaths" over that period, and 17,000 were not directly attributed to coronavirus infections.
  • New York City was the epicenter of heart-linked excess deaths with more than 4,700.

The big picture: Emergency room visits for heart attacks fell by 23% in the 10 weeks following the declaration of a national emergency for the pandemic on March 13, per a CDC report.

  • They dropped by 20% for stroke and 10% for uncontrolled high blood sugar, a key symptom of diabetes, in that same timeframe.

Why it matters: It highlights a deadly facet of the pandemic that can often be overlooked. Patients with serious heart conditions may have died "as a result of delaying or not seeking care as the outbreak progressed and swamped some hospitals," per the Post.

Updated 10 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of novel coronavirus cases in India surpassed 600,000 on Thursday, Johns Hopkins data shows. The death toll exceeds 17,800.

Zoom in: Despite the soaring number of COVID-19 infections, Indian officials have started to ease restrictions, the Guardian notes. Lockdowns are being lifted across South Asia as cases rise because the governments can't afford to sustain them any longer, Axios' Dave Lawler notes.

Updated 11 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The U.S. reported for the first time on Wednesday over 50,000 novel coronavirus cases in 24 hours, but the total could be as high as 400,000 to 500,000 undiagnosed cases per day, former FDA chief Scott Gottlieb said.

The big picture: Health experts including NIAD director Anthony Fauci and those from the CDC say coronavirus cases have been undercounted in the U.S. considering the virus has a wide-ranging effect on various populations.

Updated 10 hours ago - Health

U.S. daily coronavirus cases top 50,000 for first time

A medical technologist processes test samples for the coronavirus at a lab in Tampa, Florida, on June 25. Photo: Octavio Jones/Getty Images

The number of people to test positive for the novel coronavirus in the United States surpassed 50,000 for the first time ever on Wednesday, Johns Hopkins data shows.

Driving the news: The pandemic is accelerating across the U.S., with the Sun Belt being hit particularly hard. Daily coronavirus case records were reported on Wednesday in Texas (8,076), Arizona (4,878), Georgia (2,946), North Carolina (1,843) and Tennessee (1,806).

