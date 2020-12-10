Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Watch: Fitness and fighting infections

Axios Visuals.

Join Axios on Tuesday, Dec. 15 at 12:30 pm ET for a conversation on how the pandemic-enforced lockdown has affected fitness and mental health, featuring former Surgeon General Richard Carmona. Additional speaker to be announced.

Go deeper

Axios
23 hours ago - Podcasts

Calm co-CEO on the rise of mental wellness apps

The market for mental wellness products and services is booming, as the pandemic has gotten on just about everyone's last nerve.

Axios Re:Cap goes deeper with Michael Acton Smith, co-founder and co-CEO of meditation app Calm, which was just valued at $2 billion. The discussion includes how mental wellness differs from mental health, the B2B of the industry and those election night ads on CNN.

Axios
Updated 27 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Politics: Dem-led committee investigating pandemic accuses CDC of deleting evidenceTrump's departing pandemic failure — Bipartisan lawmakers unveil $908B coronavirus relief plan.
  2. Health: Wealthy and connected get antibody COVID treatments unavailable to most AmericansMiddle America is still racking up a ton of new coronavirus casesHealth disparities are worse in the U.S. than in any other wealthy country.
  3. Vaccine: Study confirms AstraZeneca's vaccine is moderately effective — FDA review of Pfizer vaccine clears way for emergency authorization.
  4. World: Israel's COVID-19 vaccination campaign to begin Dec. 27UAE says Chinese vaccine is 86% effective after trial — Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine data hacked from European Medicines Agency breach
  5. Sports: Most expensive stadium ever built could finish NFL season without hosting a fanThe benefits of athletes as "vaccine-influencers."
  6. Axios-Ipsos poll: Americans' coronavirus fears are stronger than they've been in months.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Zachary Basu
Updated 46 mins ago - World

U.K., EU brace for no-deal Brexit cliff as trade talks falter

U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels on Wednesday. Photo: Aaron Chown - WPA Pool/Getty Images

The European Commission published a series of contingency measures on Thursday to ensure that basic air and road connectivity are maintained in the increasingly likely event that a free trade agreement is not reached with the U.K. by the end of the Brexit transition period.

Why it matters: It's the surest sign yet that the U.K. is headed for a cliff-edge Brexit on Dec. 31, coming one day after Prime Minister Boris Johnson met with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels and failed to make progress on major sticking points.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow