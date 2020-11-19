Job recovery is arriving much faster for workers in America’s highest earning industries.

Why it matters: The bottom earning industries are nowhere near recovered — right as the economy faces another test from the pandemic.

Meanwhile, high earning industries have an unemployment rate that’s approaching normal.

Flashback: The unemployment rate in the highest and lowest earning industries was within a tight range, 3% and 3.5%, respectively, according to investment research firm the Leuthold Group. (Bottom earning sectors have historically seen slightly higher rates of unemployment.)

Then the gap exploded when COVID-19 forced the initial wave of widespread lockdowns in the spring.

High earning sectors’ unemployment rate rose to 12%. But it was nearly twice as bad for the lowest earning industries, with unemployment peaking at 23%.

Details: Industries like retail, leisure and hospitality, agriculture and nondurable goods are the bottom earning industries.

Top earning industries include finance, durable goods, and professional and business services.

Between the lines: The unemployment rate among the low earning sectors remains 6 percentage points above its pre-pandemic level.

Recovery is in reach for the high earning industries, with unemployment just 2.5 percentage points higher than pre-crisis levels.

Where it stands: More than half of currently unemployed Americans worked in the bottom earning industries, even though they represent only 24% of the workforce.

What they're saying: With soaring COVID-19 cases leading to restrictions across most of the country, analysts expect the lowest income industries to once again take a bigger hit to employment.