High-end liquor sales jumped to a 40-year high during pandemic

High-end liquor gained its sharpest increase in sales in at least 40 years after the coronavirus pandemic brought lockdowns across the U.S., the Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Adults in a peer-reviewed JAMA report said last September that they drank 14% more often over a five day period in 2020 than they did in 2019.

By the numbers: U.S. distillers' revenue grew by 7.7% to $31.2 billion in 2020, according to revenue data from the Distilled Spirits Council.