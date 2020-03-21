Olympics should be postponed over coronavirus, USA Swimming team says

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee should postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo for a full year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the USA Swimming team wrote in a letter on Friday.

What they're saying: "Our world class swimmers are always willing to race anyone, anytime and anywhere; however, pressing forward amidst the global health crisis this summer is not the answer," Tim Hinchey III, CEO of USA Swimming said.

The other side: "Of course we are considering different scenarios, but we are contrary to many other sports organizations or professional leagues in that we are four and a half months away from the Games," Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, told the New York Times in an interview on Thursday.

"They are even more optimistic than we are, because most of them have postponed their events until April or the end of May. We are talking about the end of July."

Where it stands: There are currently 963 reported cases of COVID-19 in Japan, per the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center — but thousands more in countries that would participate in the Games.

Taro Aso, Japan's deputy prime minister, said Wednesday that holding the Olympics in Tokyo "would not make sense" if other countries could not send their athletes, while the government's top spokesperson insisted the Games were still on, per Reuters.

Haruyuki Takahashi, a member of the Olympic organizing committee in Tokyo, told the WSJ last week that the most realistic option is to delay the event by a year or two, if it cannot be held this summer.

The bottom line: Public health experts say that mass shutdowns of public gatherings and social distancing may be "the only way to prevent mass death and infection," the Times reports.

Go deeper: Coronavirus threatens Tokyo Olympics