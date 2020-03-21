1 hour ago - Health

Olympics should be postponed over coronavirus, USA Swimming team says

Orion Rummler

Tokyo Olympic and Paralympic Organizing Committee President Yoshiro Mori watches as Olympic gold medalists Tadahiro Nomura and Saori Yoshida hold the Olympic torch on March 20 in Matsushima, Miyagi, Japan. Photo: Tomohiro Ohsumi/Getty Images

The U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Committee should postpone the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo for a full year due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, the USA Swimming team wrote in a letter on Friday.

What they're saying: "Our world class swimmers are always willing to race anyone, anytime and anywhere; however, pressing forward amidst the global health crisis this summer is not the answer," Tim Hinchey III, CEO of USA Swimming said.

The other side: "Of course we are considering different scenarios, but we are contrary to many other sports organizations or professional leagues in that we are four and a half months away from the Games," Thomas Bach, the president of the International Olympic Committee, told the New York Times in an interview on Thursday.

  • "They are even more optimistic than we are, because most of them have postponed their events until April or the end of May. We are talking about the end of July."

Where it stands: There are currently 963 reported cases of COVID-19 in Japan, per the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center — but thousands more in countries that would participate in the Games.

  • Taro Aso, Japan's deputy prime minister, said Wednesday that holding the Olympics in Tokyo "would not make sense" if other countries could not send their athletes, while the government's top spokesperson insisted the Games were still on, per Reuters.
  • Haruyuki Takahashi, a member of the Olympic organizing committee in Tokyo, told the WSJ last week that the most realistic option is to delay the event by a year or two, if it cannot be held this summer.

The bottom line: Public health experts say that mass shutdowns of public gatherings and social distancing may be "the only way to prevent mass death and infection," the Times reports.

Jacob Knutson

Japan's deputy PM: Olympics "would not make sense" if countries can't send athletes

Japanese Deputy PM Taro Aso. Photo: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Taro Aso, Japan's deputy prime minister, said Wednesday that holding the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo "would not make sense" if other countries cannot send their athletes, while the government's top spokesperson insisted the Games were still on, per Reuters.

Why it matters: Though numerous sports leagues around the world have suspended their seasons in response to the pandemic, Japan, which has only 882 confirmed coronavirus cases, remains on track to host the games as scheduled in July even as the pandemic expands across the world.

Fadel Allassan

Olympic official: Tokyo is "looking at a cancellation" if coronavirus not contained by late May

View of the Olympic Rings near the new National Stadium in Tokyo. Photo: Stanislav Kogiku/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images

The fate of the Tokyo Olympics is expected to be decided within the next three months amid fears surrounding the spread of the novel coronavirus, International Olympic Committee member Dick Pound told the Associated Press in an interview on Tuesday.

The state of play: The games are on as of now, but the committee's final decision will depend on discussions with the World Health Organization, Pound said. The Olympics are set to bring roughly 11,000 athletes to Tokyo, with the event scheduled to begin on July 24. Another 4,400 athletes will arrive in Japan for the Paralympics set to start on Aug. 25.

