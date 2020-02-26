56 mins ago - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus fears are causing oil prices to slide

Ben Geman
Data: Factset; Chart: Axios Visuals

Oil prices have resumed their slide in recent days, signaling renewed fears of how much the novel coronavirus will eat into demand.

Why it matters: It's a barometer of how the spreading and sometimes deadly illness is curbing global economic activity.

Driving the news: The latest estimate arrived Wednesday morning when Goldman Sachs analysts cut their 2020 demand growth forecast by 600,000 barrels per day from the prior 1.2 million.

  • This reflects "large demand declines in China, second derivative demand impacts in both OECD and non-OECD Asia, and some mild weather impacts in North America and Europe."
  • "If the coronavirus spreads further globally, then we expect further downside risk to our estimates," they said in a note.

What's next: All eyes will be on next week's meeting of OPEC+, which is the coalition of OPEC, Russia and other allied producers.

  • “OPEC+ may decide to trigger more supply cuts at next weeks meeting, but this may only have a limited effect on oil prices, as demand-side concerns are expected to continue having a major sway on the commodities complex,” FXTM analyst Han Tan tells Reuters.

The big picture: COVID-19 has killed more than 2,700 people and infected over 81,000 others.

  • By Wednesday morning, South Korea had the most cases outside China, with 1,146 infections. Europe's biggest outbreak is in Italy, where 322 cases have been confirmed.

Go deeper: The latest on the coronavirus

Go deeper

Ben Geman

Oil markets may be overly spooked by coronavirus' energy impact

Two pedestrians in Jiangtan Park on Jan. 27 during the lockdown in Wuhan, China. Photo: Getty Images

Some analysts are beginning to wonder if oil markets are overly spooked by the potential for the coronavirus to dent energy demand as travel and economic activity are crimped.

Why it matters: The human health toll is what matters most, with at least 107 people dead so far. But the coronavirus is also rattling markets, and is arriving when the oil market was already awash in supplies and demand growth was modest.

Go deeperArrowJan 28, 2020
Ben Geman

OPEC considers production cuts as coronavirus impacts China's oil demand

Photo: Ryad Kramdi/AFP via Getty Images

OPEC's possible responses to the spreading coronavirus that's hurting oil demand and prices are starting to come into view.

Why it matters: Besides killing more than 360 people so far, the outbreak is severely curtailing airline and economic activity in China, the world's largest oil importer and second-largest oil consumer.

Go deeperArrowFeb 3, 2020 - Economy & Business
Ben Geman

Coronavirus outbreak strains relationship between OPEC and Russia

Oil prices are at their lowest levels in a year as coronavirus hits demand, and one side effect of the public health crisis is that it's afflicting the OPEC-Russia relationship.

Driving the news: Russia has yet to endorse recommendations from an OPEC+ technical panel to deepen the groups' production-limiting pact by 600,000 barrels per day.

Go deeperArrowFeb 10, 2020 - Energy & Environment