Daily coronavirus deaths in New York drop under 100 for the first time since March

84 people died in New York state from the coronavirus on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing on Saturday.

Why it matters: This is the first time that less than 100 people have died from the virus in one day in New York since late March, Cuomo said. The state —particularly New York City — has been an epicenter of the virus in the U.S., and is still reporting the most cases in the country, per Johns Hopkins data.

What he's saying: Cuomo, who acknowledged the death toll "is a hideous number" by normal standards, said at the briefing: "I had a conversation with a health care professional recently, I said what number should I be looking for, to get down as the bottom number on the deaths? And the doctor said ... 'if I were you, I would look for 100. You want to be below 100.'"

Go deeper: New York regions meet criteria to reopen