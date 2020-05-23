43 mins ago - Health

Daily coronavirus deaths in New York drop under 100 for the first time since March

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo holds a press conference on May 21. Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images

84 people died in New York state from the coronavirus on Friday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing on Saturday.

Why it matters: This is the first time that less than 100 people have died from the virus in one day in New York since late March, Cuomo said. The state —particularly New York City — has been an epicenter of the virus in the U.S., and is still reporting the most cases in the country, per Johns Hopkins data.

What he's saying: Cuomo, who acknowledged the death toll "is a hideous number" by normal standards, said at the briefing: "I had a conversation with a health care professional recently, I said what number should I be looking for, to get down as the bottom number on the deaths? And the doctor said ... 'if I were you, I would look for 100. You want to be below 100.'"

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil added more than 20,000 cases of the novel coronavirus to its official count on Friday, tallying the most cases worldwide outside of the U.S. (over 330,890) and exceeding Russia's reported cases on Friday.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 338,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5.1 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 13 million tests).

Brazil reports most coronavirus cases outside of the U.S.

New graves at the Nossa Senhora Aparecida cemetery in Manaus, Brazil, on May 22. Photo: Michael Dantas/AFP via Getty Images

Brazil is reporting more confirmed coronavirus cases than any country in the world other than the U.S., Johns Hopkins data indicated on Friday evening.

The big picture: Prolonged lapses in testing and tracking, documented by the Washington Post in April, led to severely undercounted death tolls in the country as it emerged as an epicenter of the virus in Latin America.

Doctors face new urgency to solve children and coronavirus puzzle

Children in Manhattan's Murray Hill neighborhood in New York. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images

Solving the mystery of how the coronavirus affects children has gained steam, as doctors try to determine if there's a link between COVID-19 and kids with a severe inflammatory illness, and researchers try to pin down their contagiousness before schools reopen.

Driving the news: New York state's health department is investigating 161 cases of the illness in children. Three youths in the state have died: an 18-year-old girl, a 5-year-old boy and a 7-year-old boy, per Gov. Andrew Cuomo.

