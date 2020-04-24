A glimpse of the new normal at work

Whether you work in a factory, a retail store, a restaurant or an office, you're going to have to get used to wearing a mask at work for the foreseeable future.

Why it matters: Until there's a vaccine for the coronavirus, or enough people have been exposed that it's no longer a threat, masks will be advised, and likely required, in public.

Context: I visited a former GM transmission factory Thursday that is now a hub of mask-making activity.

To be allowed inside, I had to practice all of the new health safety protocols that GM is instituting at its factories and which are likely to be similar for any workplace.

I sanitized my hands and then put on a mask.

I had my temperature taken, and answered a health questionnaire.

I did not sign in; instead the security guard signed me in from behind a cordoned-off visitors' desk.

Inside the clean room where GM is making the masks, I donned a gown and a hairnet for added precautions.

My thought bubble: It was exciting to be out of my house, and doing my job for a change, but I was anxious about touching anything, or letting people stand too close.

The whole point of wearing a mask at work, however, is to allow safe interactions with colleagues.

The break area, on the other hand, was a lonely-looking place: one chair at each table, all facing the same direction, placed six feet apart.

The orientation area had footprints painted on the floor, telling workers where to stand during meetings.

After a masked interview across a large conference table, a GM employee quickly sterilized the table and chair where I'd been sitting.

This must be the new normal, I thought.

Gerald Johnson, GM's executive vice president of global manufacturing, says people just have to get used to it.

"It took us decades to learn how to wear seat belts. Today nobody questions it."

