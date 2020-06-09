NASCAR to allow fans at Alabama and Florida races

NASCAR will allow some fans to attend Florida's Dixie Vodka 400 race and Alabama's Geico 500 race this month, the company announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: The most coronavirus infections in Florida have been reported in Miami-Dade County, where the speedway is located. In contrast, Alabama's Talladega County is not reporting a high rate of coronavirus spread.

Details: Both speedways say that fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times, undergo a temperature check and social distance by six feet.

The Talladega speedway is capping guest capacity at 5,000 people for its race on June 21.

The Homestead-Miami Speedway is only admitting 1,000 Florida military service members to the race on June 14.

The big picture: Over 1,000 new coronavirus infections have been reported every day in Florida for the past week, according to the state health department's tracker. Daily positive cases have started to decline in Alabama in recent days.

