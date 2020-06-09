58 mins ago - Health

NASCAR to allow fans at Alabama and Florida races

NASCAR Monster Energy Cup Series EcoBoost 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway in November 2019. Photo: Michael Bush/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

NASCAR will allow some fans to attend Florida's Dixie Vodka 400 race and Alabama's Geico 500 race this month, the company announced Tuesday.

Why it matters: The most coronavirus infections in Florida have been reported in Miami-Dade County, where the speedway is located. In contrast, Alabama's Talladega County is not reporting a high rate of coronavirus spread.

Details: Both speedways say that fans will be required to wear face coverings at all times, undergo a temperature check and social distance by six feet.

  • The Talladega speedway is capping guest capacity at 5,000 people for its race on June 21.
  • The Homestead-Miami Speedway is only admitting 1,000 Florida military service members to the race on June 14.

The big picture: Over 1,000 new coronavirus infections have been reported every day in Florida for the past week, according to the state health department's tracker. Daily positive cases have started to decline in Alabama in recent days.

Updated 21 hours ago - Health

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The number of people to test positive for the novel coronavirus worldwide surged past 7 million on Monday, per Johns Hopkins.

By the numbers: More than 405,100 people have died of COVID-19 and over 3.1 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world with over 1.9 million.

Updated 13 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Low-income, majority-black neighborhoods in Washington D.C. are getting hit hardest by the coronavirus.

Why it matters: The disparities from the virus around the country reflect the racial and socioeconomic trends that have sparked mass protests only miles from these neighborhoods.

Caitlin Owens
11 hours ago - Health

Social distancing may have prevented almost 5 million confirmed U.S. coronavirus cases

Photo: David Dee Delgado/Getty Images

The U.S. would have seen 4.8 million more confirmed coronavirus cases — and 60 million more total infections — without social distancing, according to a new study published in Nature.

Why it matters: When evaluating the cost of social distancing to the U.S. economy and society writ large, this is the number of cases to measure it against — not the actual number, which reflects the health benefits of the measures.

