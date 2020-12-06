Vaccine chief: U.S. could see "significant decrease" in COVID-19 deaths by end of January

Get the latest market trends in your inbox
Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday
Denver news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver
Des Moines news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines
Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul
Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox
Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg
The U.S. should start seeing a "significant decrease" in COVID-19 mortality by the end of January, as the most at-risk populations are vaccinated, Moncef Slaoui, the top scientific adviser to Operation Warp Speed, told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.
The big picture: Slaoui noted that "between 40 to 50% of all deaths" have been elderly people in nursing homes, who along with health care workers, should be fully immunized "by the end of the month of December or by the middle of the month of January."
- "I'm hopeful by the end of all the month of January we should already see quite a significant decrease in the mortality and severe morbidity associated in the elderly population," he added.
By the numbers: More than 270,000 people have died from the virus in the U.S., according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. 101,190 people are currently hospitalized with it.
Worth noting: Slaoui called Biden's plan to ask Americans to wear a mask for his first 100 days in office "a good idea."
- "It's never too late ... We have a light at the end of the tunnel but we will not all have the vaccine in our arms before may or June so we need to be very cautious and vigilant," Slaoui said.