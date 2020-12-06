Get the latest market trends in your inbox

Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with the Axios Markets newsletter. Sign up for free.

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Catch up on coronavirus stories and special reports, curated by Mike Allen everyday

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Denver news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Denver

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Des Moines news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Des Moines

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Minneapolis-St. Paul news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Minneapolis-St. Paul

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Tampa-St. Petersburg news in your inbox

Catch up on the most important stories affecting your hometown with Axios Tampa-St. Petersburg

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Please enter a valid email.

Please enter a valid email.

Subscription failed
Thank you for subscribing!

Vaccine chief: U.S. could see "significant decrease" in COVID-19 deaths by end of January

The U.S. should start seeing a "significant decrease" in COVID-19 mortality by the end of January, as the most at-risk populations are vaccinated, Moncef Slaoui, the top scientific adviser to Operation Warp Speed, told CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.

The big picture: Slaoui noted that "between 40 to 50% of all deaths" have been elderly people in nursing homes, who along with health care workers, should be fully immunized "by the end of the month of December or by the middle of the month of January."

  • "I'm hopeful by the end of all the month of January we should already see quite a significant decrease in the mortality and severe morbidity associated in the elderly population," he added.

By the numbers: More than 270,000 people have died from the virus in the U.S., according to data from the COVID Tracking Project. 101,190 people are currently hospitalized with it.

Worth noting: Slaoui called Biden's plan to ask Americans to wear a mask for his first 100 days in office "a good idea."

  • "It's never too late ... We have a light at the end of the tunnel but we will not all have the vaccine in our arms before may or June so we need to be very cautious and vigilant," Slaoui said.

Go deeper

Axios
Nov 20, 2020 - Health

Toronto, Peel placed under lockdown as COVID cases soar across Canada

A medical worker walks outside a COVID-19 assessment center in Toronto, Canada. Photo: Zou Zheng/Xinhua via Getty Images

Ontario officials announced new coronavirus lockdown measures for Toronto and Peel Region on Friday, as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau urged all residents to stay home, saying COVID-19 "cases across the country are spiking massively."

Why it matters: Canadian officials predict that by end of the month, the death toll from COVID-19 could be between 11,870 and 12,120, with the country's total cases between 366,500 and 378,600, Reuters reports. Canada has recorded 315,751 cases and 11,265 deaths since the pandemic began.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 17 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Health: A safe, sane survival guide.
  2. Politics: Fauci says he accepted Biden's offer to be chief medical adviser "on the spot" — The recovery needs rocket fuel.
  3. States: Southern California, San Joaquin Valley face new stay-at-home order New Mexico to allow hospitals to ration coronavirus medical care.
  4. Vaccine: Americans increasingly say they would get vaccinated for COVID-19 — What vaccine trials still need to do.
  5. World: Russia begins distributing its coronavirus vaccine in Moscow UN warns "2021 is literally going to be catastrophic"
  6. 🎧 Podcast: Former FDA chief Rob Califf on the vaccine approval process.
Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Laurin-Whitney Gottbrath
18 hours ago - Health

Southern California, San Joaquin Valley face new stay-at-home order

A sign in Los Angeles. Photo: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images

Southern California's ICU capacity fell to 12.5% and San Joaquin Valley's to 8.6% on Saturday, triggering the state's new stay-at-home order in the two regions.

Driving the news: Gov. Gavin Newsom announced a three-week stay-at-home order on Thursday that would go into effect in regions with less than 15% ICU capacity.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow