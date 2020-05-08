Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) will propose a bill Friday that would give most Americans a monthly $2,000 payment until the coronavirus pandemic ends, Politico reports.

Why it matters: The proposal — coming from some of the biggest Democratic names in the Senate — is one of the most expensive put forward so far in Congress, which is taking its time before moving forward with its next stimulus package.

CNN notes that few Senate Republicans have voiced support for expanded monthly payments after the CARES Act included a one-time payment of $1,200 to most Americans.

How it works: Americans who make less than $120,000 would receive a $2,000 emergency payment each month, and couples filing their taxes jointly could receive as much as $4,000. Those with children would receive an additional $2,000 per child — up to three children.

Under the plan, the payments would be retroactive to March and would last until three months after HHS declares the current public health emergency over.

What they're saying:

Harris said that Congress' relief efforts so far are not "nearly enough to meet the needs of this historic crisis."

Sanders said that "the one-time $1,200 check that many Americans recently received is not nearly enough to pay the rent, put food on the table and make ends meet," adding that "Congress has a responsibility to make sure that every working-class household in America receives a $2,000 emergency payment a month for each family member."

