2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Senate Democrats propose $2,000 monthly coronavirus payments

Photo: Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images

Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) will propose a bill Friday that would give most Americans a monthly $2,000 payment until the coronavirus pandemic ends, Politico reports.

Why it matters: The proposal — coming from some of the biggest Democratic names in the Senate — is one of the most expensive put forward so far in Congress, which is taking its time before moving forward with its next stimulus package.

  • CNN notes that few Senate Republicans have voiced support for expanded monthly payments after the CARES Act included a one-time payment of $1,200 to most Americans.

How it works: Americans who make less than $120,000 would receive a $2,000 emergency payment each month, and couples filing their taxes jointly could receive as much as $4,000. Those with children would receive an additional $2,000 per child — up to three children.

  • Under the plan, the payments would be retroactive to March and would last until three months after HHS declares the current public health emergency over.

What they're saying:

  • Harris said that Congress' relief efforts so far are not "nearly enough to meet the needs of this historic crisis."
  • Sanders said that "the one-time $1,200 check that many Americans recently received is not nearly enough to pay the rent, put food on the table and make ends meet," adding that "Congress has a responsibility to make sure that every working-class household in America receives a $2,000 emergency payment a month for each family member."

Go deeper: There's no end in sight to coronavirus stimulus spending

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Black men and women are roughly twice as likely to die from the coronavirus than white people in England and Wales, the NHS reported in new data released Thursday.

The big picture: Health officials in the U.S. have outlined causes for the heightened coronavirus risks for people of color in America: chronic health conditions and the effects of economic inequality. The NHS analysis found similar potential causes like wealth disparity, the New York Times reports.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 11 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

California on Thursday projected a $54.3 billion deficit in its state budget as a result of the economic damage caused by the novel coronavirus, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s administration said.

By the numbers: Jobless claims nationwide have swelled to roughly 33.5 million in the past seven weeks since coronavirus-driven lockdowns began — and, even as states begin to open back up, workers are still losing their jobs at a staggering rate.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 14 hours ago - Health

Black men and women in the U.K. twice as likely to die from coronavirus as white people

Applause for health care workers at Salford Royal Hospital on May 7 in Salford, England. Photo: Clive Brunskill/Getty Images

Black people in England and Wales are roughly twice as likely to die from the novel coronavirus than white people, the U.K.'s Office for National Statistics reported in new data released Thursday.

The big picture: Health officials in the U.S. have outlined causes for the heightened coronavirus risks for people of color in America: chronic health conditions and the effects of economic inequality. The NHS analysis found that the disparity is partly caused by socioeconomic disadvantages.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow11 hours ago - Health