Senate Democrats propose $2,000 monthly coronavirus payments
Photo: Andrew Harnik-Pool/Getty Images
Sens. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Ed Markey (D-Mass.) will propose a bill Friday that would give most Americans a monthly $2,000 payment until the coronavirus pandemic ends, Politico reports.
Why it matters: The proposal — coming from some of the biggest Democratic names in the Senate — is one of the most expensive put forward so far in Congress, which is taking its time before moving forward with its next stimulus package.
- CNN notes that few Senate Republicans have voiced support for expanded monthly payments after the CARES Act included a one-time payment of $1,200 to most Americans.
How it works: Americans who make less than $120,000 would receive a $2,000 emergency payment each month, and couples filing their taxes jointly could receive as much as $4,000. Those with children would receive an additional $2,000 per child — up to three children.
- Under the plan, the payments would be retroactive to March and would last until three months after HHS declares the current public health emergency over.
What they're saying:
- Harris said that Congress' relief efforts so far are not "nearly enough to meet the needs of this historic crisis."
- Sanders said that "the one-time $1,200 check that many Americans recently received is not nearly enough to pay the rent, put food on the table and make ends meet," adding that "Congress has a responsibility to make sure that every working-class household in America receives a $2,000 emergency payment a month for each family member."
