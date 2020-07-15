2 hours ago - Health

Mint Event Design founder: COVID forced innovation

Mint Event Design founder Carolina Villarreal. Photo: Axios screenshot

Mint Event Design founder Carolina Villarreal said she had to find new ways to serve her clients when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

What she's saying: Villarreal said at an Axios virtual event on Wednesday that she created custom kits for clients to decorate their own homes. She used social media to spread the word about the shift in her business, bringing traffic to her website.

  • When she began getting out-of-state demand for the kits, she created printouts that customers could download and use to decorate.

Villarreal said she hopes the events industry can go back to normal in 18 months and predicts there will be more cause for celebration after having overcome the pandemic.

  • "I'm really hoping in next 18 months we’re going to be back in business. Back into celebrating. Back into hugging, dancing, laughing together, and really celebrating all this time that we've been stuck at home," Villareal said.

Updated 4 hours ago - Axios Events

Watch: Small business recovery in Texas

Axios hosted a conversation on how small businesses in Texas have pivoted during the coronavirus outbreak, featuring Austin Mayor Steve Adler and Mint Event Design Founder Carolina Villarreal.

We unpacked how businesses have adapted to a changing world, spotlighting minority-owned businesses and those who have shifted brick-and-mortar operations to online platforms.

Updated 15 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 13,405,694 — Total deaths: 580,388 — Total recoveries — 7,451,312Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 3:30 p.m. ET: 3,465,031 — Total deaths: 136,940 — Total recoveries: 1,049,098 — Total tested: 41,764,557Map.
  3. States: Alabama's GOP governor issues statewide mask mandate — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt tests positive.
  4. Politics: Fauci says White House effort to discredit him is "bizarre" — Trump says trade adviser Peter Navarro shouldn't have written op-ed attacking Fauci.
  5. Schools: Houston and San Francisco public school districts to be online-only this fall
24 mins ago - Health

A consensus is finally emerging on masks

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Four months after the first lockdowns, there's a real possibility of a nationwide consensus on face masks.

Why it matters: As is increasingly the case in our fractured society, states and businesses led the way, finally followed by the federal government.

