Mint Event Design founder: COVID forced innovation

Mint Event Design founder Carolina Villarreal said she had to find new ways to serve her clients when the coronavirus pandemic struck.

What she's saying: Villarreal said at an Axios virtual event on Wednesday that she created custom kits for clients to decorate their own homes. She used social media to spread the word about the shift in her business, bringing traffic to her website.

When she began getting out-of-state demand for the kits, she created printouts that customers could download and use to decorate.

Villarreal said she hopes the events industry can go back to normal in 18 months and predicts there will be more cause for celebration after having overcome the pandemic.