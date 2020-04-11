Coronavirus outbreaks plague meatpacking plants

Hundreds of workers at meat plants across the United States have reported they contracted the coronavirus this past week, Bloomberg reports.

Why it matters: Concerns over worker safety continue to rise across the country, but the uptick in confirmed cases also raises questions about the fragility of the food supply chain.

By the numbers: Up to 50 people at a JBS SA beef facility in Colorado tested positive, on top of another 160 cases at a Cargill Inc. meatpacking plant in Pennsylvania, union officials announced Friday, per Bloomberg.

South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem confirmed Friday there are more than 190 cases at Smithfield Foods Inc, AP reports.

The big picture: Millions of Americans don't have the luxury of working from home, and essential food workers keep working so consumers can keep eating.

Social distancing can be difficult for workers who stand close together on processing lines, and those who share locker and break rooms.

Go deeper: The coronavirus pandemic threatens low-wage jobs