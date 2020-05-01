In photos: Protestors gather for International Workers' Day amid coronavirus pandemic

Demonstrators organized by the Portuguese General Confederation of Labor on May 1 in Lisbon, Portugal. Photo: Horacio Villalobos Corbis via Getty Images
Workers joined May Day protests across the globe on Friday, in the midst of nationwide lockdowns aimed at fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus.
Zoom in: In the U.S., employees at Amazon, Instacart, Target, Whole Foods and FedEx — many of whom are acting as "essential workers" and facing heightened risk from the virus — planned walk-outs on Friday to call for more personal protective gear and hazard pay.
The Chinese embassy in Germany posted a 4,600-word rebuttal of 16 common criticisms of China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, depicting Beijing itself as a victim of disinformation.
By the numbers: Coronavirus has infected over 3.2 million people and killed over 235,000 worldwide as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 239,000).
Amazon announced Thursday as part of its Q1 2020 earnings that it’s planning to spend the $4 billion it would expect in profit next quarter on worker safety and resources because of the coronavirus pandemic — then its stock dropped 5% in after-hours trading.
Why it matters: If you’ve been wondering for the last six to eight weeks why some publicly traded companies seem to be resisting strong measures to curb the virus spread, this a big reason.
There's already an expectation among some Democrats that today was just the beginning for Joe Biden in addressing sexual assault allegations from a former Senate staffer.
Driving the news: AfterBiden addressed Tara Reade's allegations for the first time today — both in a written statement and an interview with MSNBC's "Morning Joe" — several Democratic operatives and women's rights activists said they want Biden to keep the conversation going around all the issues and gender inequities that the #MeToo movement exposed.