In photos: Protestors gather for International Workers' Day amid coronavirus pandemic

Workers joined May Day protests across the globe on Friday, in the midst of nationwide lockdowns aimed at fighting the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Zoom in: In the U.S., employees at Amazon, Instacart, Target, Whole Foods and FedEx — many of whom are acting as "essential workers" and facing heightened risk from the virus — planned walk-outs on Friday to call for more personal protective gear and hazard pay.

People protest working conditions outside of an Amazon warehouse fulfillment center on May 1 in Staten Island, N.Y. Photo: Stephanie Keith/Getty Images

Riot police arrest demonstrators in Santiago, Chile, on May 1. Photo: Marcelo Hernandez/Aton Chile/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators in Kreuzberg, Berlin, on May 1. Photo: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Members of Argentina's Workers' Party march towards Plaza de Mayo in Buenos Aires on May 1. Photo: Juan Mabromata/AFP via Getty Images

Demonstrators in Athens, Greece, on May 1. Photo: Nikolas Kokovlis/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Communist labor union P.A.M.E members demonstrate in Thessaloniki, Greece, on May 1. Photo: Achilleas Chiras/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Protestors in Cologne, Germany, on May 1. Photo: Ying Tang/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Protestors remain in vehicles in a May 1 demonstration in Washington. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Protestors call for the Swiss health minister to "give the money back" on May 1 in Lausanne, Switzerland. Photo: Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images

Police push a demonstrator to the ground in Berlin, Germany, on May 1. Photo: Michael Kappeler/picture alliance via Getty Images

Go deeper: The coronavirus is inspiring a new labor movement