21 mins ago - Health

Maryland cancels order for masks and ventilators, asks AG to investigate shipment that never arrived

Orion Rummler

The World Central Kitchen distributes meals to citizens of Baltimore, Maryland in response to the coronavirus pandemic on May 2. Photo: J. Countess/Getty Images

Maryland is asking its attorney general to investigate a new company formed to buy and distribute protective gear after a $12.5 million shipment of face masks and ventilators for use in the novel coronavirus pandemic never arrived, the Wall Street Journal reports.

The big picture: First responders and health care workers have said they are dealing with massive shortages of critical supplies like face masks and personal protective equipment while responding to the pandemic.

Details: Maryland state officials ordered the medical supplies from Blue Flame Medical LLC, which was founded by Mike Gula, a former fundraiser for the Republican Party, WSJ reports.

  • Maryland officials said they waited over 30 days for the medical supplies.
  • Gula told Maryland officials in a letter that the state's order had been seized by officials in China, and said he plans to deliver the materials soon after switching to a new supplier.
  • Maryland has more than 24,000 confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

What they're saying: “We have determined that since it has been one month since the order was placed with no confirmation of shipment, we are in the process of canceling the order and have referred this matter to the Attorney General,” a spokesperson for the Maryland Department of General Services told the WSJ.

Go deeper: Hogan says National Guard is protecting coronavirus tests sent from South Korea

Go deeper

Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

President Trump on Saturday claimed that there are enough coronavirus tests for senators returning this week to Washington, D.C. The age of many senators put them at a heightened risk for severe illness from the virus.

The big picture: As states try to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus while easing restrictions, unemployment filings in the U.S. topped 30 million in six weeks, and the number of unemployed could be higher than the weekly figures suggest.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 9 hours ago - Health
Axios

New Jersey man charged with stealing N95 masks from health care workers

Prosecutors in New Jersey have now charged a second man with helping steal roughly 1,600 N95 masks that were bound for hospital workers.

Why it matters: Hospitals have struggled to provide enough surgical masks for their workers during the coronavirus outbreak, let alone upgraded personal protective equipment (PPE) like N95s.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow11 hours ago - Health
Orion Rummler

New York releases preliminary coronavirus antibody test results

Passengers ride the subway on April 28 in New York City. Photo: Jeenah Moon/Getty Images

12.3% of New York state has tested positive for novel coronavirus antibodies, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a briefing on Saturday.

The big picture: Coronavirus hospitalizations, intubations and cases are continuing to trend down in New York, the epicenter of COVID-19 in the U.S., Cuomo said. But deaths haven't started to fall, and the state is reporting 900 new infections a day in hospitals, he said.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow8 hours ago - Health