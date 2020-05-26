31 mins ago - Health

The coronavirus is making it even harder to care for seniors

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Caring for older adults was already expensive, emotionally taxing and logistically difficult — and the coronavirus is only making it worse.

Why it matters: People older than 65 have the highest risk of dying from the virus, and outbreaks have been rampant in long-term care facilities. That is creating anxiety for seniors and their families.

The big picture: Most seniors will need at least some long-term care, but the coronavirus has added even more complications to the tough decisions about how to obtain it.

  • Assisted-living and independent-living facilities cost an average of at least $4,000 a month, almost always paid out of pocket.
  • Nursing homes are generally more affordable, but people often have to burn through their savings, pensions and other assets on their way there.
  • Nursing homes also are cramped, understaffed and have poor track records with infection control to begin with — and they've been hotbeds for the spread of the coronavirus.
  • Home care is another option. If a professional worker isn’t available, the task often depends on the charity of a friend or relative, and that's a dicier proposition when those friends or relatives could be carrying the virus — or unemployed, caring for children or otherwise just not able to help.

Where it stands: The pandemic has severely hindered operations across the industry.

  • Senior housing operators have limited tours of rooms and communities to prospective residents and one family member, or they are only providing virtual tours. That limited recruitment, combined with widespread outbreaks and lockdowns, has led to fewer people moving in.
  • The federal government is starting to ease some restrictions at nursing homes, but is saying they "should be among the last to reopen within the community."

Controlling outbreaks depends on facilities stocking up equipment for employees and conducting widespread testing — things the industry hasn't exactly been heralded for.

Between the lines: Seniors who want to avoid the virus-related risks could try to stay and get care at their homes, which more people have done in recent years. Adult children also may try to move their parents closer to their homes.

  • "But not all parents want to do that," said Toby Edelman, a senior policy attorney with the Center for Medicare Advocacy.
  • Home health aides can also be hard to find. Despite the demand, the job pays poverty-level wages.

The bottom line: "Especially with the way [the coronavirus] has spread at these facilities, there's going to be a fear until there's trust that the risks are sufficiently low," said Carri Chan, a health care business professor at Columbia University.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Countries where novel coronavirus cases are falling may be hit with a "second peak" if they relax restrictions too soon, World Health Organization emergencies chief Mike Ryan warned during a briefing Monday. "We're still very much in a phase where the disease is actually on the way up," he added.

By the numbers: Almost 5.5 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Monday, and more than 2.2 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.6 million from 14.6 million tests). The U.K. is reporting over 36,900 deaths from the coronavirus — the most fatalities outside the U.S.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

California announced Monday that places of worship and retailers can reopen statewide if they maintain strict measures and meet certain other conditions.

Zoom in: The state health department said in new guidance attendance for churches and other places of worship must have approval from county health officials to reopen and cap attendance at 25% of the building's capacity or no more than 100 people. In-store retail can resume statewide.

Charities refocus efforts to fill gaps left by government

A volunteer distributes childcare essentials to families in need for Mother's Day at Food Bank For New York City’s Community Kitchen & Food Pantry on May 08. Photo: Michael Loccisano/Getty Images for Food Bank For New York City

Charitable organizations around the U.S. are launching funds or redirecting their everyday efforts to address the needs of people affected by the coronavirus shutdown.

Driving the news: The pandemic has upended lives, with more than 25 million workers on the unemployment rolls. 1.7 million workers were collecting unemployment benefits before U.S. businesses began closing down to stop the spread of the virus.

