The return of coronavirus lockdowns could threaten U.S. economic progress

After seeing another record high number of hospitalizations Monday, Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey ordered bars, movie theaters, gyms and water parks to shut down for at least 30 days in a move that followed similar orders from governors in California, Texas and Florida in recent days.

Why it matters: Large swaths of the U.S. economy again are having to shut down in an attempt to contain the coronavirus pandemic, threatening to reverse the economic progress of the past month and worsen the recession.

  • “Our expectation is that our numbers next week will be worse,” Ducey said.

The big picture: It's not just a few states. The virus is spreading so rapidly in the U.S. that Anne Schuchat, principal deputy director of the CDC, said Monday this was "really the beginning" of a surge in new cases.

  • “I think there was a lot of wishful thinking around the country that, 'Hey, it’s summer. Everything’s going to be fine. We’re over this.' And we are not even beginning to be over this," she said.
  • "There are a lot of worrisome factors about the last week or so.”

The big, big picture: The pandemic also is accelerating around the world, as many countries that reopened their economies see a resurgence in cases, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, director-general of the World Health Organization, said Monday.

  • “Although many countries have made some progress, globally, the pandemic is actually speeding up,” Tedros said during a virtual news conference. “We all want this to be over. We all want to get on with our lives, but the hard reality is that this is not even close to being over.” 

Arizona governor orders bars, theaters, gyms to close for 30 days

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) announced at a press conference Monday that he is ordering bars, clubs, movie theaters, waterparks and gyms to close for 30 days in order to curb the spread of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: Arizona, which has reported more than 3,000 new cases in five of the last seven days, is one of several states that has been forced to put its reopening plans on pause as the outbreak has accelerated across the Sun Belt.

World coronavirus updates

World Health Organization director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus announced plans Monday to send a team to China to investigate the origins of the novel coronavirus, as he warned the pandemic is "far from over" and "is actually speeding up."

By the numbers: More than 505,500 people have died from the virus and over 10.3 million have tested positive worlwide. More than 5.2 million have recovered.

U.S. coronavirus updates

More states announced on Monday that they're pausing the reopening of economies as cases continue to spike across the U.S. and a senior CDC official warns, "We are not even beginning to be over this."

By the numbers: Over 126,100 people have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. as of Monday, per Johns Hopkins. More than 2.59 million Americans have tested positive from over 31 million tests. More than 705,200 have recovered from the virus.

