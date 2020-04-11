Coronavirus lockdown reveals long-unseen Indian skylines
The Dhauladhar range of mountains is visible from the city due to a drop in pollution levels, on day ten of the 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. Photo: Hindustan Times / Contributor
People are able to see blue skies for the first time in years as India's three-week coronavirus lockdown has drastically cut air pollution across the country, The Washington Post writes.
Why it matters: India is notorious for its air pollution — among the worst in the world. The speedy drop in the level of particle pollution by nearly 60% in capital city New Delhi has surprised experts, but the clean air has come at a cost for the country.
- Much of India's economy has stalled, forcing vulnerable workers to journey hundreds of miles to return home by foot, and millions of people may slide into poverty or starvation.
What's next: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to extend the nationwide lockdown, which was set to end April 14, but it's not yet clear how long, BBC reports.
The India Gate before:
The India Gate after:
The Yamuna River before:
The Yamuna River after:
The Taj Mahal before:
The Taj Mahal after:
