Coronavirus lockdown reveals long-unseen Indian skylines

People are able to see blue skies for the first time in years as India's three-week coronavirus lockdown has drastically cut air pollution across the country, The Washington Post writes.

Why it matters: India is notorious for its air pollution — among the worst in the world. The speedy drop in the level of particle pollution by nearly 60% in capital city New Delhi has surprised experts, but the clean air has come at a cost for the country.

Much of India's economy has stalled, forcing vulnerable workers to journey hundreds of miles to return home by foot, and millions of people may slide into poverty or starvation.

What's next: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to extend the nationwide lockdown, which was set to end April 14, but it's not yet clear how long, BBC reports.

The India Gate before:

Photo: Biplov Bhuyan/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

The India Gate after:

Photo: Pallava Bagla/Corbis via Getty Images

The Yamuna River before:

A man rows his boat surrounded by toxic foam and smog caused by pollution in November. Photo: Sahiba Chawdhary/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Yamuna River after:

A boy swims in the Yamuna River during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Amarjeet Kumar Singh/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Taj Mahal before:

Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

The Taj Mahal after:

Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

