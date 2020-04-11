42 mins ago - World

Coronavirus lockdown reveals long-unseen Indian skylines

Rashaan Ayesh

The Dhauladhar range of mountains is visible from the city due to a drop in pollution levels, on day ten of the 21-day lockdown to check the spread of coronavirus. Photo: Hindustan Times / Contributor

People are able to see blue skies for the first time in years as India's three-week coronavirus lockdown has drastically cut air pollution across the country, The Washington Post writes.

Why it matters: India is notorious for its air pollution — among the worst in the world. The speedy drop in the level of particle pollution by nearly 60% in capital city New Delhi has surprised experts, but the clean air has come at a cost for the country.

What's next: Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has agreed to extend the nationwide lockdown, which was set to end April 14, but it's not yet clear how long, BBC reports.

The India Gate before:

Photo: Biplov Bhuyan/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

The India Gate after:

Photo: Pallava Bagla/Corbis via Getty Images

The Yamuna River before:

A man rows his boat surrounded by toxic foam and smog caused by pollution in November. Photo: Sahiba Chawdhary/NurPhoto via Getty Images

The Yamuna River after:

A boy swims in the Yamuna River during the coronavirus outbreak. Photo: Amarjeet Kumar Singh/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

The Taj Mahal before:

Photo: STR/AFP via Getty Images

The Taj Mahal after:

Photo: Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images

Go deeper: The pandemic and pollution

Go deeper

Rebecca Falconer

In photos: Food banks demand surges amid coronavirus crisis

People wait on line standing in squares 6 feet apart at a food bank in Edgewood, Washington, April 4. Photo: Karen Ducey/Getty Images

There's been an upsurge in demand for food banks across the U.S. because of the impact of the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Why it matters: Feeding America, the largest network of food banks in the U.S., projects a $1.4 billion shortfall over the next six months. "School closures, rising unemployment and rising poverty due to quarantine and stay-at-home orders will disproportionately impact people already at risk of hunger and could result in an estimated additional 17.1 million people experiencing food insecurity, an increase of 46%," the nonprofit said in a statement.

Go deeperArrowApr 9, 2020 - Economy & Business
Axios

World coronavirus updates: U.S. passes Italy on reported deaths

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The U.S. reported the highest coronavirus death toll in the world as of Saturday, per Johns Hopkins data. 18,860 Americans have died.

The big picture: Europeans and Americans are desperate to move beyond the worst of the crisis and return to something approximating normal, but the World Health Organization has cautioned that moving too fast will undermine sacrifices made so far.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 38 mins ago - Health
Axios

India announces nationwide lockdown to stop spread of coronavirus

Paramilitary soldiers stand guard on a deserted street during Janta Curfew, Srinagar, India, March 22. Photo: Waseem Andrabi/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Tuesday that the entire country will be locked down for three weeks beginning at midnight in an effort to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Why it matters: With 1.3 billion people, India is the second-most populated country in the world. India currently has 519 confirmed cases.

Go deeperArrowMar 24, 2020 - World