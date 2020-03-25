10 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus layoffs could cost startup employees their equity

Kia Kokalitcheva

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Silicon Valley may end up with large numbers of abandoned employee equity, as startups cut jobs amid the coronavirus-caused economy uncertainty.

Why it matters: Startup employees typically have just 90 days from the end of employment to either exercise their stock options, for which they must pay cash, or to let them go.

Driving the news: A number of companies, such as SoftBank-backed Compass, travel lodging company Sonder, and business travel company TripActions, announced layoffs in recent days.

"Paying up front out of pocket, it’s a significant amount that people just don’t have in cash," says EquityBee CEO Oren Barzilai, whose company helps finance employee stock option purchases.

  • EquityBee and Secfi, which also offers financing for employee stock options, both report a recent uptick in startup employees signing up for their services.

Between the lines: What makes these decisions tricky for newly laid-off employees is the combination of the common 90-day exercise window and the volatile economic outlook.

  • Some companies have extended these windows (e.g., Compass employees will have 12 months), but 90 days remains the industry standard.
  • According to Carta, only about 11% of startup employees have exercise windows longer than 90 days, up from about 3% in 2010. And while employees exercise more options when they can do it early, only about 15% of options can be excercised early.

The bottom line: Some workers not only are losing their jobs, but they're likely to lose part of what they earned over the past several years.

Dan Primack

Bernie's plan to hike taxes on some startup employees

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Sens. Bernie Sanders (D-VT) and Chris Van Hollen (D-MD) introduced legislation that would tax nonqualified stock options at vesting, rather than at exercise, for employees making at least $130,000 per year.

The big picture: Select employees at private companies would be taxed on monies that they hadn't yet banked.

Ina Fried

Google asks all North American employees to work from home

Photo: Google

Google issued one of the most sweeping cautionary edicts, recommending on Tuesday that all its employees in North America work from home until at least April 10 amid the novel coronavirus outbreak. (Update: Google on Wednesday extended the request to include employees in Europe, Middle East and Africa.)

Why it matters: The move comes as tech companies hope to limit the spread of the COVID-19 both among their employees and the community at large. Apple, Amazon, Cisco, Facebook, IBM, Microsoft, Twitter and others have also encouraged employees to work from home, albeit in most cases not as broadly as Google.

Kia Kokalitcheva

Remote work shift calls for fast footwork

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Air CEO Shane Hegde received a frantic call last week from New York nonprofit Robin Hood (not to be confused with the brokerage app). The organization needed to immediately finish moving all its digital assets to the cloud as it was suddenly sending employees to work from home.

The only solution: He dispatched an employee to Robin Hood’s offices to pick up more than 20 hard drives and upload their contents as fast as possible.

