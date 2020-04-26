26 mins ago - Health

Italy reports lowest single-day coronavirus death toll since March 12

Orion Rummler

Residents of Rome's Garbatella's district celebrate Italy’s annual Liberation Day on April 25, 2020. Photo: Elisabetta A. Villa/Getty Images

Italy reported 260 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus on Sunday, marking the country's lowest confirmed single-day death toll since the week of March 12, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte outlined plans on Sunday to cautiously reopen parts of Italy, with manufacturing and construction set to start back on May 4, followed by shops on May 14. Bars, restaurants, cafes and other non-essential businesses will not open until at least June 1, and broad social distancing measures will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

  • The country is currently reporting over 197,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 26,000 deaths, per Johns Hopkins.
  • At the height of its crisis, Italy was reporting upwards of 900 deaths per day, overwhelming what has long been considered one of the best health care systems in Europe.

Go deeper: The global experiment of exiting lockdown

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Children in Spain were allowed to go outside on Sunday for the first time since a nationwide lockdown aimed at slowing the spread of the novel coronavirus began six weeks ago.

By the numbers: The coronavirus has infected over 2.9 million people and killed over 200,000, Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 829,000 people have recovered from COVID-19. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (more than 940,000 from 5.1 million tests), followed by Spain (over 223,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 3 hours ago - Health
Orion Rummler

Spain's prime minister looks to ease coronavirus restrictions in May

Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez at a session at the Lower Chamber of the Spanish Parliament in Madrid on April 22. Photo: Sebastian Mariscal/EFE/AFP via Getty Images

Spain will begin gradually easing stay-at-home restrictions on May 2 if the evolution of novel coronavirus cases look positive, Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez said on Saturday.

Why it matters: Spain has reported the most COVID-19 cases outside of the U.S. (almost 224,000), although it has recorded nearly 4,000 fewer deaths than Italy — the second most-affected country in Europe, per Johns Hopkins. Sánchez said the country's reopening, or its "new normal," would continue until a vaccine is found.

Go deeper (0.5 min. read)Arrow20 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

The pandemic is a long way from over, and its impact on our daily lives, information ecosystem, politics, cities and health care will last even longer.

The big picture: The novel coronavirus has infected more than 939,000 people and killed over 54,000 in the U.S., Johns Hopkins data shows. More than 105,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Sunday.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 5 hours ago - Health