Italy reports lowest single-day coronavirus death toll since March 12

Italy reported 260 deaths caused by the novel coronavirus on Sunday, marking the country's lowest confirmed single-day death toll since the week of March 12, per Johns Hopkins data.

The big picture: Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte outlined plans on Sunday to cautiously reopen parts of Italy, with manufacturing and construction set to start back on May 4, followed by shops on May 14. Bars, restaurants, cafes and other non-essential businesses will not open until at least June 1, and broad social distancing measures will remain in place for the foreseeable future.

The country is currently reporting over 197,000 COVID-19 cases and more than 26,000 deaths, per Johns Hopkins.

At the height of its crisis, Italy was reporting upwards of 900 deaths per day, overwhelming what has long been considered one of the best health care systems in Europe.

