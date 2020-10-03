India passes 100k coronavirus deaths

Healthcare workers hold door-to-door temperature screenings on Sept. 30 in Mumbai, India. Photo: Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images
India surpassed 10,000 coronavirus fatalities on Friday, per data from Johns Hopkins.
Threat level: Doctors and officials in India are scrambling to acquire medical oxygen to treat patients, the Washington Post reports, after the country reported more COVID-19 cases in September than any other in the world.
The big picture: India is reporting the third most COVID-19 deaths in the world, and more cases than any country other than the U.S.
- However, India's daily per capita number of infections is lower than France, Spain and the U.S., a trend seen in other low-income countries, the New York Times reported earlier this week.