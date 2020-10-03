38 mins ago - World

India passes 100k coronavirus deaths

Healthcare workers hold door-to-door temperature screenings on Sept. 30 in Mumbai, India. Photo: Pratik Chorge/Hindustan Times via Getty Images

India surpassed 10,000 coronavirus fatalities on Friday, per data from Johns Hopkins.

Threat level: Doctors and officials in India are scrambling to acquire medical oxygen to treat patients, the Washington Post reports, after the country reported more COVID-19 cases in September than any other in the world.

The big picture: India is reporting the third most COVID-19 deaths in the world, and more cases than any country other than the U.S.

  • However, India's daily per capita number of infections is lower than France, Spain and the U.S., a trend seen in other low-income countries, the New York Times reported earlier this week.

Go deeper

Rebecca FalconerGigi Sukin
Updated 15 hours ago - World

World leaders react to Trump testing positive for coronavirus

Russian President Vladimir Putin with President Donald Trump at the 2019 G20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Photo: Kremlin Press Office / Handout/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images

World leaders were sending well wishes on Friday to President Trump and first lady Melania Trump after they tested positive for the coronavirus.

What they're saying: The Kremlin press office said Russian President Vladimir Putin sent a telegram wishing the Trumps well, saying: " I am confident that your vital energy, high spirits, and optimism will help you cope with the dangerous virus," per Interfax.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Mike Allen, author of AM
Oct 2, 2020 - Politics & Policy

America's new clear, present dangers

Memo from the White House physician. Photo: Wayne Partlow/AP

The coronavirus' threat to America is no longer confined by geography or demographics.

Why it matters: With the positive test for President Trump, the risks are real and immediate.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
Updated 1 hour ago - Politics & Policy

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

  1. Politics: Trump heads to Walter Reed hospital for "the next few days" — Trump's physician details president's COVID-19 treatment — Biden says he received 2 COVID-19 tests before visiting Michigan — Trumpworld coronavirus tracker — White House has no plans to mandate masks.
  2. Health: Tips on living through the paralyzing uncertainty of the coronavirus Infections rise in 25 states.
  3. Business: Stocks slump and oil drops after Trump tests positive — Dark clouds forming in emerging markets — U.S. economy added 661,000 jobs in September.
  4. Media: Chris Wallace to Fox News viewers: "Wear the damn mask."
  5. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 34,650,936 — Total deaths: 1,029,128 — Total recoveries: 24,079,439Map.
  6. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 7 a.m. ET: 7,334,054 — Total deaths: 208,731 — Total recoveries: 2,873,369 — Total tests: 105,964,193Map.
Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow