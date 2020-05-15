Healthcare workers in Illinois are still searching for protective gear
Mike Allen and Rep. Lauren Underwood. Photo: Axios
Healthcare workers in Illinois are still struggling to get the face masks and protective gowns that they need, Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) told Axios' Mike Allen at a virtual event on Friday.
Why it matters: Only New York and New Jersey are reporting more coronavirus cases than Illinois, per Johns Hopkins data. The state has reported almost 4,000 deaths, per the state's health department.