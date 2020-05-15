35 mins ago - Health

Healthcare workers in Illinois are still searching for protective gear

Mike Allen and Rep. Lauren Underwood. Photo: Axios

Healthcare workers in Illinois are still struggling to get the face masks and protective gowns that they need, Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) told Axios' Mike Allen at a virtual event on Friday.

Why it matters: Only New York and New Jersey are reporting more coronavirus cases than Illinois, per Johns Hopkins data. The state has reported almost 4,000 deaths, per the state's health department.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Brazil's health ministry added 844 and nearly 14,000 cases to its official tally on Thursday. The ministry noted that most of those infections and fatalities did not happen in the last 24 hours and were delayed from the official count due to investigations.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.4 million people and killed over 301,000 as of Thursday. More than 1.5 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (pver 1.4 million from 10.3 million tests), followed by Russia (over 252,000).

Updated 18 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Beaches in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware will be open in some capacity by Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference Friday.

The big picture: Several states have lifted restrictions today in an attempt to curb economic hurt from the coronavirus stay-at-home orders from March and April. More than two-thirds of states have now relaxed restrictions, according to an analysis from the New York Times.

Updated 44 mins ago - Health

Where coronavirus hospitalizations are falling

Data: COVID Tracking Project, Harvard Global Health Institute; Chart: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

Coronavirus hospitalizations have declined in many states — another indication that social distancing has been effective at curbing the virus' spread.

Why it matters: Hospitalizations are an important metric to watch to gauge the severity of the outbreak, especially because testing shortfalls have skewed some other measurements. Those numbers aren't falling everywhere, and any approach to reopening needs to be carefully managed to prevent them from spiking yet again.

9 hours ago - Health