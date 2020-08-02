Top HHS official: "We need to move on" from hydroxychloroquine

Trump administration testing coordinator Adm. Brett Giroir told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday there is no evidence that hydroxychloroquine is an “effective” coronavirus treatment.

Why it matters: President Trump has continued to advertise the antimalarial drug as a treatment for the virus, despite health officials' objections.

What he's saying: "At this point in time, there's been five randomized-controlled, placebo-controlled trials that do not show any benefit to hydroxychloroquine. So, at this point in time, we don't recommend that as a treatment," Giroir said.