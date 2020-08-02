Top HHS official: "We need to move on" from hydroxychloroquine

Trump administration testing coordinator Adm. Brett Giroir told NBC's "Meet the Press" Sunday there is no evidence that hydroxychloroquine is an “effective” coronavirus treatment.
Why it matters: President Trump has continued to advertise the antimalarial drug as a treatment for the virus, despite health officials' objections.
What he's saying: "At this point in time, there's been five randomized-controlled, placebo-controlled trials that do not show any benefit to hydroxychloroquine. So, at this point in time, we don't recommend that as a treatment," Giroir said.
- “Most physicians and prescribers are evidence-based and they’re not influenced by whatever is on Twitter or anything else. And the evidence just doesn't show that hydroxychloroquine is effective right now.”
- "I think we need to move on from that and talk about what is effective ... the masks, the crowds, wash your hands, avoid indoor spaces."