25 mins ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus could push more Americans to the suburbs

Dion Rabouin, author of Markets
Data: Investing.com; Chart: Axios Visuals

The contrast of new and existing U.S. home sales over the past few months portends an interesting potential long-term change for the U.S. economy.

Driving the news: Existing home sales fell to their lowest level in nearly 10 years last month, with prices rising by the smallest annual amount in more than eight years.

  • Those numbers reflect closings on contracts signed in March and April, and pending sales of existing homes for those months showed declines of 20.8% and 21.8% respectively.

On the other side: Sales of new single-family homes unexpectedly rose slightly in April, despite the lockdowns, after falling by 13.7% in March.

  • Overall, economists expect that the worst of the housing market declines are in the past, as mortgage purchase applications rose to their highest level in 11 years last week.

The big picture: A housing shift may be accelerating from cities, where existing homes dominate, to suburbs, which are packed with new houses.

What they're saying: Danielle Hale, chief economist at Realtor.com, says in a note that she's expecting new home sales to rebound even further in May.

  • New home sales are "benefiting from still-limited availability of existing homes for sale coupled with surging homebuyer demand including renewed interest in suburbs and the extra space they enable buyers to afford."
  • Data from Realtor.com shows views per property in suburban zip codes grew by 13%, nearly doubling the pace of growth compared to urban areas in May.
  • Suburban properties have outpaced urban for some time. However, "May marks the largest gap in this discrepancy since we started tracking the metric in 2016, aside from one month in September 2018," the company notes in a recent blog post.

Go deeper: Coronavirus crisis expected to drag neighborhoods deeper into poverty

Go deeper

Kendall Baker
15 mins ago - Sports

MLB owners vote to kick off 60-game season next month

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It sure looks like baseball will finally be played in 2020.

The state of play: MLB owners voted unanimously Monday to impose a 60-game season that will begin around July 24, assuming players sign off on health-and-safety protocols and agree to arrive in home markets by July 1 to begin "spring" training.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Dion Rabouin
29 mins ago - Economy & Business

The coronavirus recovery may be W-shaped

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

U.S. economic data has shown improvement in recent reports, starting with May's nonfarm payrolls report and including new home sales, various Fed manufacturing indexes and retail sales, all showing better-than-expected rebounds.

Why it matters: The momentum could reverse quickly if the coronavirus pandemic picks back up and policymakers drag their feet on renewing stimulus measures, experts say.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow
Axios
3 hours ago - Economy & Business

Larry Kudlow fights statistics on black-white wealth gap

Photo: "Axios on HBO"

White House economic adviser Larry Kudlow says he believes the wealth gap between black and white people has narrowed, and questioned statistics that show the gap now is as wide as it was in the 1960s.

Why it matters: In an interview with "Axios on HBO," President Trump's top economic adviser told Axios' Jonathan Swan that different measures of wealth suggest there has been progress — meaning the advice Trump is getting is out of sync with the conclusion of recent studies.

Go deeper (<1 min. read)Arrow