U.S. coronavirus hospitalizations keep breaking records

The number of people hospitalized with COVID-19 in the U.S. has reached new record highs every day since Nov. 10.

Why it matters: Governors in states like North Dakota and Illinois have been warning about overburdened hospitals and limited beds for weeks.

Hospitals in Utah say they are already informally rationing care, although no one has been ejected from ICUs yet.

Of note: Overall, patients who are hospitalized with COVID are reportedly surviving at higher rates than in the spring and summer, per Stat News. Many patients are younger, and effective treatments are being used more frequently.

What to watch: The CDC says that four national forecasts, including Johns Hopkins' applied physics lab, predict a likely increase in new hospitalizations per day over the next four weeks.

