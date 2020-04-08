1 hour ago - Health

Coronavirus prompting historic drop in air travel and jet fuel demand

Amy Harder
Adapted from Rystad Energy; Chart: Axios Visuals

Air travel — and the jet fuel powering it — are plummeting alongside most other parts of our modern economy as vast swaths of the world shut down to fight the coronavirus.

The big picture: Data that has newly become available shows the dramatic impact of global shutdowns, which will reverberate across the livelihoods of people working in these sectors.

By the numbers:

  • Global oil demand for jet fuel has evaporated to 35% of normal levels in April and May, consultancy Rystad Energy projected Wednesday.
  • The U.S. Transportation Security Administration screened a record low 97,130 people at airport checkpoints on Tuesday, compared to more than 2 million this time last year, a TSA spokeswoman said on Twitter.

What we're watching: Rystad predicts that jet fuel demand will gradually pick back up, but by December will still be far lower than pre-coronavirus levels.

