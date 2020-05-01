2 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Romney proposes up to $12 per hour hazard pay boost for essential workers

Fadel Allassan

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah). Photo: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) wants to pay essential workers an up to $12 an hour extra for the next three months as a form of hazard pay for working during the coronavirus pandemic, the senator told The Washington Post Friday.

The big picture: Labor groups have called for hazard pay recently amid concerns that people working during the crisis are putting themselves at risk for the well-being of others. Romney's plan could see some workers make up to $1,920 a month extra, per the Post.

Details: Romney proposes increasing pay from May 1 through July 31. Those earning less than $50,000 per year would receive an additional $12 per hour, and the extra pay would gradually decline as salaries increase.

What he's saying: Romney told the Post the plan is "fiscally responsible but also recognizes the additional risk that people are taking.”

The senator noted that essential workers who make less than $22 an hour could end up making less money than someone earning the unemployment benefits that Congress recently boosted in recent coronavirus aid packages.

  • “That’s not fair, number one,” Romney said. “And number two, it would create an anomaly, of course, for people to be taking additional risk of their health and have someone else not working making more than they are.”

The bottom line: The idea has broad support in Washington—in concept. But it has yet to appear in legislation—$3 trillion so far — aimed at easing the economic and health hardships caused by the coronavirus.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The Chinese embassy in Germany posted a 4,600-word rebuttal of 16 common criticisms of China's handling of the coronavirus outbreak, depicting Beijing itself as a victim of disinformation.

By the numbers: Coronavirus has infected over 3.2 million people and killed over 235,000 worldwide as of Thursday, per Johns Hopkins data. More than 1 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1 million from 6 million tests), followed by Spain (over 239,000).

Updated 3 hours ago - Health
Kia Kokalitcheva

Amazon's big coronavirus spending gets a cold market response

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

Amazon announced Thursday as part of its Q1 2020 earnings that it’s planning to spend the $4 billion it would expect in profit next quarter on worker safety and resources because of the coronavirus pandemic — then its stock dropped 5% in after-hours trading.

Why it matters: If you’ve been wondering for the last six to eight weeks why some publicly traded companies seem to be resisting strong measures to curb the virus spread, this a big reason.

7 hours ago - Economy & Business
Caitlin Owens

The good and bad news about asymptomatic coronavirus cases

Photo: Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images

We don’t yet know what proportion of people infected with the coronavirus are asymptomatic, but it’s becoming clear that there’s a large number of them.

Why it matters: The more people that have been asymptomatic carriers of the coronavirus, the lower its fatality rate. But asymptomatic carriers also present unique problems for stopping the virus’s spread, as they likely don't know they have it.

13 hours ago - Health