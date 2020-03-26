Coronavirus is creating a renaissance for online grocery delivery

Online grocery shopping has had a renaissance over the past month as the coronavirus outbreak has sequestered more people indoors.

The state of play: The number of people who say they are doing more grocery shopping online has risen from 11% on March 1 to 41% on March 22, fresh data from CivicScience shows.

Why it matters: This could mark a sea change for companies like Amazon, Instacart and Walmart that have been investing heavily in grocery delivery.

As recently as Feb. 26, just 12% of survey respondents said they had ever used the service.

