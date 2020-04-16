Coronavirus fuels historic drop in jet fuel demand
The amount of jet fuel airplanes consumed last week in the U.S. plummeted to a record low, new government data released shows.
Driving the news: No other crisis in modern history has come even close to causing such a precipitous drop in demand as the novel coronavirus — including the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the 2008 economic crash.
The big picture: As the pandemic threatens lives and shuts down economies around the world, it's compelling most of us to stay home and not drive or fly.
What we're watching: How quickly demand picks back up. Consultancy Rystad Energy predicts that by the end of the year demand will be close--but still lower than--pre-pandemic levels.
Go deeper: Gasoline demand dropped a similarly staggering amount the week before.