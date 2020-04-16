1 hour ago - Energy & Environment

Coronavirus fuels historic drop in jet fuel demand

Amy Harder
Expand chart
Reproduced from EIA; Chart: Axios Visuals

The amount of jet fuel airplanes consumed last week in the U.S. plummeted to a record low, new government data released shows.

Driving the news: No other crisis in modern history has come even close to causing such a precipitous drop in demand as the novel coronavirus — including the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the 2008 economic crash.

The big picture: As the pandemic threatens lives and shuts down economies around the world, it's compelling most of us to stay home and not drive or fly.

What we're watching: How quickly demand picks back up. Consultancy Rystad Energy predicts that by the end of the year demand will be close--but still lower than--pre-pandemic levels.

Go deeper: Gasoline demand dropped a similarly staggering amount the week before.

Go deeper

Ben Geman

Coronavirus restrictions have reduced electricity demand across Europe

Reproduced from Ember; Chart: Axios Visuals

Analysis from U.K.-based clean energy think tank Ember shows lower power demand in Europe as countries impose new restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

By the numbers: "In Italy, although the week-on-week fall was 12%, there was already an 8% impact from the previous week, implying a total impact of 20% over the last 2 weeks," the post notes. Countries entered those weeks in different phases of their outbreak response.

Keep ReadingArrowMar 24, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Ben Geman

Oil plunges and industry pain spreads

Photo: Carsten Rehder/picture alliance via Getty Images

This morning is bringing fresh and stark signs of how economic contraction from COVID-19 is crushing the oil market and forcing companies to cut back.

The big picture: The price collapse stems from COVID-19 freezing a significant amount of travel and economic activity, and the collapse of the Saudi-Russia agreement to limit production.

Go deeperArrowMar 18, 2020 - Energy & Environment
Ben Geman

The public pulse on the oil industry amid its price woes

Data: Brunswick Group survey, margin of error ±3 percentage points; Chart: Axios Visuals

A new Brunswick Group survey finds a largely supportive public view of the oil-and-gas sector but also backing for attaching strings — including environmental restrictions — to potential federal aid.

What they found: As the chart above shows, most adults surveyed believe the industry has a mostly or somewhat positive effect on the U.S. economy.

Go deeperArrowApr 3, 2020 - Energy & Environment