Coronavirus fuels historic drop in jet fuel demand

The amount of jet fuel airplanes consumed last week in the U.S. plummeted to a record low, new government data released shows.

Driving the news: No other crisis in modern history has come even close to causing such a precipitous drop in demand as the novel coronavirus — including the 9/11 terrorist attacks and the 2008 economic crash.

The big picture: As the pandemic threatens lives and shuts down economies around the world, it's compelling most of us to stay home and not drive or fly.

What we're watching: How quickly demand picks back up. Consultancy Rystad Energy predicts that by the end of the year demand will be close--but still lower than--pre-pandemic levels.

