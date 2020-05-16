2 hours ago - Economy & Business

Fed warns corporate debt binge will amplify economy's coronavirus downturn

Illustration: Lazaro Gamio/Axios

High levels of corporate debt are among the risks that could make the fallout from the coronavirus economic shock even worse, the Federal Reserve warned in its twice-yearly report released on Friday.

Why it matters: Low interest rates and a flourishing economy tamped down concerns about companies' rising debt levels. With the U.S. in the worst economic downturn since the Great Depression, the Fed says those debt loads could "amplify the adverse effects of the Covid-19 outbreak."

By the numbers: Billions of dollars worth of investment-grade ($170 billion) and lower-rated ($29 billion) non-financial corporate debt is due by year's end, the report notes.

  • Fed actions have helped thaw debt markets. Still, the Fed worries tight financing conditions may limit businesses' ability to refinance that debt, which would "intensify the economic effects of the pandemic on these businesses’ employment and investment decisions."

Of note: There's been a frenzy of corporate debt offerings from cash-strapped companies since the Fed said it planned to help unfreeze the bond market in mid-March.

  • "Economic activity is contracting sharply, and the associated reduction in earnings and increase in credit needed to bridge the downturn will expand the debt burden and default risk of a highly leveraged business sector," the Fed said.

What they're saying: The coronavirus was the most cited potential shock (80%) for the economy within the next 12-18 months for banks, investment firms, academic institutions and political consultancies surveyed by the Fed.

  • The next most frequently cited potential shocks were: the effectiveness of the global policy response, followed by corporate debt or a credit cycle turn and the U.S. election.

The Fed also warned...

  • U.S. banks could face “material losses” from households unable to repay debts in the midst of the coronavirus outbreak.
  • There could be a significant hit to prices of stocks and other assets, "should the pandemic take an unexpected course, the economic fallout prove more adverse, or financial system strains reemerge."
  • The Fed flagged elevated commercial real estate prices as particularly vulnerable. Disruptions in hospitality and retail sectors are "putting the ability of these sectors to make timely mortgage and rental payments into question."

The bottom line: The world's most powerful central banks already expect the economic damage from the pandemic to be deep and long-lasting, Axios' Dion Rabouin reports.

Go deeper: Central banks load up for a long war against coronavirus

Go deeper

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Friday that initial reports suggest a severe inflammatory illness affecting some children in Europe and North America "may be related to COVID-19."

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 4.5 million people and killed over 304,000 as of Friday. More than 1.6 million have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.4 million from 10.3 million tests), followed by Russia (over 262,000).

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 8 hours ago - Health

How the Fed has used the value of anticipation to fix the bond market

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

Foremost among Fed chair Jay Powell's achievements during this crisis is that he has fixed a broken corporate bond market. Large businesses with access to capital markets are able to borrow what they need to cover their near-term losses. Impressively, he managed to do so without buying a single corporate bond, at least until this week.

Details: The Fed announced key measures to ensure well-functioning markets on March 23. The Secondary Market Corporate Credit Facility, in particular, unfroze the bond markets: It reassured investors that the Fed would ensure the liquidity they require when they lend money to corporations.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowMay 14, 2020 - Economy & Business

Coronavirus dashboard

Illustration: Sarah Grillo/Axios

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 4,538,406 — Total deaths: 307,159 — Total recoveries — 1,636,306Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 10 p.m. ET: 1,442,819 — Total deaths: 87,530 — Total recoveries: 250,747 — Total tested: 10,720,185Map.
  3. States: How America with half-occupancy will function amid society reopening — 1/3 of COVID deaths in Illinois are African Americans.
  4. Public health: Attacks on Fauci represent silencing "the inconvenient scientific voice," former health official says.
  5. Congress: House passes a $3 trillion coronavirus relief package and adopts new rules to allow remote voting.
  6. Business: Fed warns corporate debt binge will amplify economy's downturn — Lockdowns heighten income inequities of school-from-home — Nursing homes and assisted living centers are taking people's stimulus checks.
  7. USS Theodore Roosevelt: Five sailors test positive for coronavirus again.
  8. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  9. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

Subscribe to Mike Allen's Axios AM to follow our coronavirus coverage each morning from your inbox.

Updated 38 mins ago - Politics & Policy