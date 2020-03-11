1 hour ago - Economy & Business

Coronavirus fear is low but rising among Americans

Dion Rabouin
Reproduced from CivicScience; Chart: Axios Visuals

As confirmed cases of COVID-19 topped 119,000 globally and rose to 1,039 in the U.S., data show worry is beginning to grow.

What's happening: Only about 26% of Americans currently say they are "very concerned" about a coronavirus epidemic in the U.S., but that number is rising steadily, a new survey from CivicScience provided first to Axios shows.

  • Compared to a week ago, 52% of respondents say they are more concerned than they had been, with 21% saying they are "much more concerned."

The big picture: "Concern is high and more preventative actions like canceling travel plans or stocking up on disinfectants are underway, but we’re not yet seeing people hunkering down in their homes and stocking up on food and other necessities," CivicScience analysts say in the report.

  • "Much like any other consumer trend or behavior, a change in attitude always precedes action — in this case, concern is climbing, economic sentiment is down, and consumers are in the early days of preparing for what’s to come."

Grocery delivery gets a target market

Reproduced from CivicScience; Note: Not all responses shown; Chart: Axios Visuals

The ideal grocery delivery customer is young and rich, new data from CivicScience shows.

Why it matters: Companies like Amazon and Walmart are investing further in grocery delivery and the data show who their target demographic could be.

Coronavirus updates: U.S. cases surpass 1,000 as death toll rises

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins, the CDC, and China's Health Ministry. Note: China numbers are for the mainland only and U.S. numbers include repatriated citizens and confirmed plus presumptive cases from the CDC.

The novel coronavirus has now killed at least 31 Americans, with Sacramento County Public Health confirming late Tuesday that an assisted living facility resident in their 90s "has died of complications of COVID-19."

The big picture: The virus has infected 1,037 people in the United States as of early Tuesday, per Johns Hopkins University data. There are more than 119,000 cases in over 100 countries and territories, mostly in mainland China, which has seen a slowdown of new infections. More than 4,200 deaths have been reported globally.

Ursula Perano

Poll: America's partisan divides extend to the coronavirus

Photo: Spencer Platt/Getty Images.

A new Quinnipiac University poll released Monday finds that Democrats and Republicans have polarized views on both the danger the coronavirus poses and how the Trump administration is handling the outbreak.

By the numbers: The poll finds that 43% of respondents overall approve of President Trump's response to the coronavirus, while 49% disapprove.

