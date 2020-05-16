35 mins ago - Health

FDA authorizes first at-home kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests

A health care worker takes a nasal swab sample to test for the coronavirus at the Abyssinian Baptist Church in Harlem, New York City on May 13. Photo: Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images

An at-home coronavirus collection kit made by health care startup Everlywell has received emergency authorization from the Food and Drug Administration, the agency announced Saturday.

Why it matters: This is the only kit that can be used with multiple coronavirus tests, although two other at-home swabs have received authorization from the FDA. The swabs collected at home will be sent to labs for diagnosis.

Details: Everlywell's kit, which allows people to collect a nasal sample for the virus, is authorized for use based on the results of a COVID-19 questionnaire administered by health care providers, the FDA said.

What they're saying: “The authorization of a COVID-19 at-home collection kit that can be used with multiple tests at multiple labs not only provides increased patient access to tests, but also protects others from potential exposure,” Jeffrey Shuren, director of the FDA’s Center for Devices and Radiological Health, said.

Go deeper... FDA: Abbott coronavirus test may falsely tell patients they don't have the virus

Go deeper

FDA: Abbott coronavirus test may falsely tell patients they don't have the virus

President Trump holds the Abbott Labs coronavirus test at the White House on March 30. Photo: Win McNamee/Getty Images

The FDA has received at least 15 reports that suggest Abbott Labs coronavirus tests are inaccurately telling patients that they do not have the virus, FDA said in a Thursday press release citing early data.

Why it matters: These tests have been widely distributed by the federal government in response to the pandemic. The U.S. deployed over 235,000 tests to public health laboratories in every state across the U.S., Assistant Secretary of Health Adm. Brett Giroir said on Monday.

Go deeper (1 min. read)ArrowMay 15, 2020 - Health

America at half-occupancy

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

It's not just restaurants and bars: The reopening of America will be centered around reducing our pre-virus conceptions of how many people can congregate together indoors.

The big picture: Social distancing and spacing is strongly encouraged by the CDC in its new guidelines for reopening various parts of American life.

Go deeper (1 min. read)Arrow20 hours ago - Health

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

House Democrats' $3 trillion coronavirus rescue package, the HEROES Act, passed on Friday, although it is expected to die in the Senate.

The big picture: More than two-thirds of states have now relaxed lockdown restrictions in an attempt to curb economic hurt from coronavirus stay-at-home orders, the New York Times reports.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 14 hours ago - Health