FDA authorizes emergency use for first coronavirus antigen test

COVID-19 under a transmission electron microscope. Photo: Image Point FR-LPN/BSIP/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

The Food and Drug Administration on Friday authorized a new coronavirus antigen test produced by Quidel Corporation, a California-based diagnostic testing company.

Why it matters: Antigen tests deliver results quickly and are relatively easy to produce, though their results are less accurate than the standard tests the U.S. has been using so far.

What's happening: “We are ramping up manufacturing to go from 200,000 tests next week [week of May 11] to more than a million a week within several weeks,” Douglas Bryant, Quidel’s CEO, told the Wall Street Journal.

  • Quidel has currently provided roughly 36,000 "test-analyzer instruments" in doctors' offices and hospitals, per the WSJ.

Between the lines: Antigen tests create a greater chance of false negatives, CNBC reports, and a negative antigen result may need to be confirmed with additional testing. But, positive antigen test results are usually highly accurate.

The big picture: The U.S. will need coronavirus tests that can detect antigens, or the part of a pathogen that triggers an immune response, as part of a testing breakthrough needed to screen a large number of people for the virus, Deborah Birx, White House coronavirus task force coordinator, said in April.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

The United Kingdom is on track to enter its deepest annual recession in three centuries, the Bank of England forecast this week in its monetary policy report.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected over 3.9 million people and killed over 276,000 worldwide as of Saturday, per Johns Hopkins. More than 1.3 million people have recovered from the virus. The U.S. has reported the most cases (over 1.2 million from 8.4 million tests), followed by Spain (over 222,000).

Pence press secretary tests positive for the coronavirus

Miller talks with Marc Short, Pence's chief of staff, on March 24. Photo: Doug Mills-Pool/Getty Images

Vice President Mike Pence's press secretary Katie Miller has tested positive for the coronavirus, President Trump said Friday. The news comes a day after Trump's valet did the same.

Why it matters: This shows that, despite regular testing and measures to protect Trump and Pence, White House officials can still be — and are being — exposed to the virus.

Emails obtained by AP contradict White House line on CDC reopening guidance

President Trump speaks while flanked by CDC Director Robert Redfield. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention signed off on a report detailing guidelines for the nation's reopening — despite White House officials' insistence it was not cleared — according to emails obtained by the AP.

Why it matters: The mixed messaging is more evidence of the struggle between the CDC, which typically handles public health crises, and the White House coronavirus task force, which the president has made clear will shift its focus to reopening the country.

