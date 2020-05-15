1 hour ago - Health

Attacks on Fauci represent silencing "the inconvenient scientific voice," former health official says

Mike Allen and Andy Slavitt. Photo: Axios

Attacks on NIAD Director Anthony Fauci are part of a larger trend of "suppressing of the inconvenient scientific voice," Andy Slavitt, former Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Acting Administrator, said at a virtual Axios event on Friday.

What he's saying: "Belittling him just keeps us on a track to saying that expertise doesn't matter, it puts us on a track to continue to silence people and to surround our decision-makers only with people who will nod their heads in agreement or at best try to work around something they don't agree with," he said.

  • "And it's really not a great way for us to be focusing on this crisis. And I'm distressed that there aren't enough people speaking up for Dr. Fauci," Slavitt said,

Driving the news: Fauci has been at the forefront of infectious disease outbreaks since the 1980s. He testified before Congress on Tuesday that schools should be cautious about reopening during the coronavirus pandemic.

  • President Trump on Wednesday said that Fauci's caution on reopening schools was "not an acceptable answer," during a meeting with governors at the White House.

Flashback: Slavitt tweeted on Thursday that attacks on Fauci were "a misplaced hit job" and "actually dangerous," while noting his long track record as an established health official in several presidential administrations.

The White House declined to comment.

Watch the event.

Go deeper

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

Beaches in New York, New Jersey, Connecticut and Delaware will be open in some capacity by Memorial Day weekend, Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in a press conference Friday.

The big picture: Several states have lifted restrictions today in an attempt to curb economic hurt from the coronavirus stay-at-home orders from March and April. More than two-thirds of states have now relaxed restrictions, according to an analysis from the New York Times.

Go deeper (2 min. read)ArrowUpdated 4 hours ago - Health

Watch: The Hidden Health Crisis

Axios hosts a live, virtual conversation on the hidden health crises that the pandemic is exacerbating, focusing on mental health and Medicaid, featuring Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) and former Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Acting Administrator Andy Slavitt.

Updated 5 hours ago - Axios Events

Healthcare workers in Illinois are still searching for protective gear

Mike Allen and Rep. Lauren Underwood. Screenshot: Axios event

Healthcare workers in Illinois are still struggling to get the face masks and protective gowns that they need, Rep. Lauren Underwood (D-Ill.) told Axios' Mike Allen at a virtual event on Friday.

Why it matters: Only New York and New Jersey are reporting more coronavirus cases than Illinois, per Johns Hopkins data. The state has reported almost 4,000 deaths, per the state's health department.

Watch the event.

4 hours ago - Health